"It was a great goal" - Former Premier League referee demands offside rule changes after controversial VAR decision against Chelsea

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett wants a rule change in regards to offside after Romelu Lukaku's goal for Chelsea was ruled out during the Carabao Cup final.

Hackett believes that the strict offside rules denied an outstanding goal for the Blues which would eventually cost them the League Cup trophy. The 77-year-old former official has referred to an old offside rule from the North American Soccer League (NASL).

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Keith Hackett stated the following in regards to the current offside ruling:

"It’s a tight call. In law it is correct but we see a great goal ruled out. In the early 1980s I refereed on the North American Soccer League, what they had was an extension of the penalty line across to the touchline.

"Effectively, you could only be offside within 18 yards of the goalline. The penalty area and that bit between the area and the touchline is the only place offsides can be called. I’ve always liked that."

He added:

"With Lukaku, it's fractions of an inch, he's got the skill to control the ball, go round his opponent and scored a great goal. The laws of the game say they don't want to see that type of goal. Well, I'm different, I want to see that type of goal.

"I think the lawmakers should look at where offside is applied in the modern game. It was a great goal and great skill. I'm neutral and a neutral wants to see goals."

Romelu Lukaku's goal was one of three strikes which were ruled offside during Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat at the hands of Liverpool. Kai Havertz was another unlucky player who had two goals disallowed.

The goal would have been a massive confidence boost for Romelu Lukaku, who has struggled to find game-time lately under Thomas Tuchel. The Belgian forward has scored just ten goals in 29 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Maybe I don't understand fully where the line is drawn."



Thomas Tuchel is questioned about the tight call to disallow Romelu Lukaku's goal for offside 🗣 "Maybe I don't understand fully where the line is drawn."Thomas Tuchel is questioned about the tight call to disallow Romelu Lukaku's goal for offside https://t.co/hJoW6hY49o

Chelsea would eventually lose the game in a penalty shootout. Substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga went on to miss the 22nd and the decisive penalty to hand Liverpool their ninth League Cup trophy.

Chelsea travel to Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup

Chelsea will now shift their attention to the FA Cup as they travel to Championship side Luton Town on Wednesday. Luton are currently on a three-game winning run in the Championship and sit sixth in the standings.

It is worth mentioning that the Blues have suffered defeats in the last two FA Cup finals. They lost to Arsenal in 2020 before losing to Leicester City in last year's showpiece match.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar