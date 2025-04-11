"It happened at a crucial moment" - When Cristiano Ronaldo revealed iconic Real Madrid goal was the best goal he ever scored

Cristiano Ronaldo once revealed the iconic Real Madrid goal he considers the best goal he has ever scored. The legendary goalscorer has netted over 900 goals in his career, but one strike is above all the rest in his own mind.

Unsurprisingly, he singled out his bicycle kick against Juventus in 2018 as the best goal of his career. It was Real Madrid's second goal in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Juventus on 3 April 2018.

Having already opened the scoring in the third minute, Ronaldo delivered an outrageous overhead kick that left both teammates and opponents astounded. It left Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon stunned and even had opposition fans impressed.

Speaking with France Football at the time, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed (via GiveMeSport):

"If you ask me to choose, I would say the same goal against Juventus: the overhead scored. It’s a goal I’ve been trying to score for years. There, it happened at a crucial moment, in an important match, against a great team and an exceptional goalkeeper, Buffon.

“Look at the height at which I take the ball. More than 2.40m. It’s incredible. For me, it’s one of the most beautiful overheads ever scored and I don’t say that because I scored it.”

As beautiful as it was, his goal for Real Madrid didn’t win the 2018 Puskas Award, which was handed to Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah.

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is "the most complete player to have existed"

Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines in February 2025 when he made a bold statement about his own legacy. The Al-Nassr forward insisted he is “the most complete player that ever existed,” referring to the "numbers" to support his assertion.

His remarks came on the Spanish show El Chiringuito, where he weighed in on the debate around the best in football history. The legendary striker said (via beinSPORTS):

"Who's the best goal scorer in history? It's about numbers. Full stop. Who's the player in history with the most goals using their head, left foot, penalties, free kicks? I checked recently, and despite not being left-footed, I'm among the top 10 all-time left-footed goal scorers.

"Plus, I'm among the best with headers, right-footed goals, and penalties. All of them. I'm talking about numbers. I believe I'm the most complete player ever. In my opinion, it's me. I excel in every aspect: heading, free kicks, left foot, right foot. I'm fast, I'm strong."

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken his total career goals past the 900 mark, and the Real Madrid legend is headed for the 1000 mark before he retires. This season, he has scored 21 goals in just 25 Saudi Pro League games, and he continues to be a consistent force for Al-Nassr.

