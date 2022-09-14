"It is a huge chance for him" - Pundit makes big claims about Liverpool star after impressive display vs Ajax

Kevin Campbell has claimed that Liverpool defender Kostantinos Tsimikas has a 'huge chance' of claiming a first-team place in the next few weeks.

The 26-year-old arrived from Olympiakos in 2020 and has played 39 times for the Reds since, including six appearances this term. The Greek international was brought in to provide cover for first-choice left-back Andrew Robertson, who has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp's side for many years.

Kostas Tsimikas had a chance tonight and he took it. He deserves an extended run in the side now. • 1 assist• Created 5 chances (1st in the game)• Won 2/2 tackles• 1 interceptionKostas Tsimikas had a chance tonight and he took it. He deserves an extended run in the side now. https://t.co/2DEHSmUIsc

However, the Scotland captain is out with a knee injury and Campbell believes that this could be Tsimikas' time to grab a first-team spot. Following the Greek's fine performance during the Reds' 2-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League, Campbell told Football Insider:

“It is a huge chance for him. Even if Robertson is on the bench, there is a good chance he will come on because he can change a game. He can really make a difference from full-back."

He added:

“Robertson is out though. Tsimikas will probably start in the next few games and that will allow him to get into his rhythm. He’s never really had a run of games at Liverpool. You will not get these chances very often. Robertson has been that consistent over the years."

He further noted:

“Now is Tsimikas’ opportunity to come in and play well. If he continues to play like he did against Ajax and Liverpool get a few more wins under their belt the manager could have a real problem when Robertson returns. If Tsimikas doesn’t do well and the team struggles Robertson will come straight back in when he is fit. It is a huge chance for Tsimikas.”

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Victory for Liverpool in a win that can kick start the season. Desire, hunger and intensity. Matip the hero, Thiago and Kostas Tsimikas outstanding. A much deserved win. Victory for Liverpool in a win that can kick start the season. Desire, hunger and intensity. Matip the hero, Thiago and Kostas Tsimikas outstanding. A much deserved win.

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Andrew Robertson's place in Liverpool team is secure

Despite Tsimikas' excellent recent form, the former Aston Villa striker believes he will not displace Robertson from the first-team anytime soon.

Agbonlahor was asked if the Scot should worry about his left-back spot, to which the pundit told Football Insider:

“I don’t think so, no. Sometimes, when players aren’t playing well it doesn’t matter who you are in the squad you get replaced. Robertson had not been at his best. What’s the point in signing players if you can’t bring them in when someone’s struggling?"

He added:

“Tsimikas came in but he came off for Robertson who I thought would start against Napoli.”

Like most of his Liverpool teammates, Robertson has endured a difficult start to the season. He has only grabbed one assist in his six Premier League outings so far in a side that has kept only one top-flight clean sheet so far this season.

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Not long ago at all, the thought of an Andy Robertson injury would’ve been a real kick in the teeth but Tsimikas proved tonight (as he has done all season) what a superb option and outlet he is. Not long ago at all, the thought of an Andy Robertson injury would’ve been a real kick in the teeth but Tsimikas proved tonight (as he has done all season) what a superb option and outlet he is.

