“It is not ideal” – Noel Whelan highlights key concern for Liverpool ahead of Carabao Cup final against Chelsea

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has raised fears over Diogo Jota's injury ahead of Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea. The Portuguese forward was forced off during the Reds' Champions League win over inter Milan after twisting his ankle on Wednesday. He looks set to miss a couple of games on the sidelines.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan revealed his concerns surrounding the injury and how it could affect the Reds' in the Carabao final. He said:

“Oh God, they’re losing a player that’s been carrying the goal tally while your two top scorers have been away in Mane and Salah. That was the biggest fear for Liverpool wasn’t it? Where were the goals going to come from? He took that mantle straight on his shoulders and proved that there is life after Mane and Salah when it comes to goals."

Whelan added:

“I think he’s been one of the most improved players and impressive players at Liverpool since he came in. Not only with his performances but with his assists and goals. Those really dangerous forward runs, that instinctive-ness in front of goal as well and that quality of finishing. Let’s hope it’s not a long term [injury]. It is not ideal. They will assess it. We want to see the best team and the best players out there in cup finals.”

Liverpool FC @LFC Diogo Jota is definitely ruled out of Saturday's match with Norwich City, but we await further detail on the extent of his ankle injury. Diogo Jota is definitely ruled out of Saturday's match with Norwich City, but we await further detail on the extent of his ankle injury.

Jota has managed a brilliant 17 goals in 32 games in all competitions for the Reds this campaign, a tally only bettered by Mohamed Salah.

The Reds will hope to continue moving forward despite the setback and add the EFL Cup trophy to their cabinet.

Chelsea and Liverpool face injury problems in attack ahead of Carabao Cup final

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

After coming off the bench to score against Inter Milan on Wednesday, Roberto Firmino was left out of Jurgen Klopp's squad against Norwich on Saturday. The forward was omitted from the side after picking up a muscle injury after their Champions League outing.

This will likely pose a problem for Klopp ahead of the Carabao final, especially if Jota isn't fit in time.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Firmino is out with a muscle injury that is being assessed. #LIVNOR 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦Firmino is out with a muscle injury that is being assessed. 🔴 #LIVNOR 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴Firmino is out with a muscle injury that is being assessed.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel will also have to deal with an injured attacker. The Blues are in a race against time to make sure Mason Mount is fit enough to take on the Reds next weekend. Mount notably suffered ankle ligament damage during Chelsea's Club World Cup final win over Palmeiras.

Fans of both sides will certainly be hoping their key players will be fit enough to clash for the coveted domestic trophy.

