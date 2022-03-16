"It is incredibly hard for him and for me" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opens up on leaving 27-year-old out of the squad

Liverpool are challenging on multiple fronts this season. Having already won the Carabao Cup against Chelsea, the Reds have now turned their attention towards the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

With games coming thick and fast, Klopp has had to make use of Liverpool's incredible squad depth. The Reds have a quality squad and with most players now injury free, the German manager has had to make some tough decisions regarding matchday squads.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Glenn Hoddle on Liverpool: "This is the strongest squad Liverpool have had for many, many a year, probably even ever." Glenn Hoddle on Liverpool: "This is the strongest squad Liverpool have had for many, many a year, probably even ever." https://t.co/BgfKaWV4UT

Liverpool are particularly blessed in the attacking department and this saw Takumi Minamino completely left out of the matchday squad in their 2-0 win against Brighton.

The 27-year-old Japan international has been in good goalscoring form this season and has contributed nine goals so far.

Speaking on the decision to drop Minamino, Klopp, in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, said:

"It is incredibly hard for him and for me as well because it is really tough these kind of things. Taki is in an incredible moment."

Liverpool v Cardiff City: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

When asked if this was the strongest squad he has ever managed, Klopp said:

"Of course, it is. Funnily enough, apart from Luis, it is the same squad that we had when we started the season. We had this strong squad, they were just unavailable. Now they are available. That makes it the squad that we always wanted to have."

"The finishing line is never straight" - Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool's desire to win trophies

Liverpool v Leeds United - Premier League

Liverpool are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. They are also just four points behind Manchester City in the Premier League with a game in hand.

Speaking about Liverpool's chances of winning multiple trophies this year, Klopp said:

"If you reach March in an interesting part of the table, in the quarter-finals, in all the competitions, then it looks like it could be a really good season.

"Being there, being ready for the fight of your life is a challenge.But the boys are greedy in a good way and hopefully they can get something from it.

"The finishing line is never straight and you never go over it at full speed, you limp over it. But as long as you make it, it is all good."

SimonBrundish @SimonBrundish Liverpool have played 17 games in 2022



Klopp has made 76 changes to his starting lineup



Averaging 4.4 changes a game during the last 10 weeks



It’s a masterclass in rotation



Keeping his first team squad primed for action whenever they’re needed without overlying on anyone Liverpool have played 17 games in 2022Klopp has made 76 changes to his starting lineupAveraging 4.4 changes a game during the last 10 weeksIt’s a masterclass in rotationKeeping his first team squad primed for action whenever they’re needed without overlying on anyone

Liverpool face Arsenal in an absolutely crucial Premier League encounter on Wednesday night. The Gunners are in good form and have won their last five Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp's men will have to be at their best if they are to secure all three points from the Emirates on Wednesday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar