“It is not easy to play here in the Premier League” – Sergio Aguero sends message to Erling Haaland ahead of Manchester City move

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has sent a message to Erling Haaland ahead of his move to the Etihad Stadium in July.

The former Argentina international was speaking during the unveiling of his statue in front of the Etihad Stadium.

According to the BBC, the now-retired Aguero stated his belief that Haaland has what it takes to effectively replace him at Manchester City, while also cautioning the rising star about the higher demands placed on the players in the Premier League.

"He's a good striker. I hope he adapts well to the team because it is not easy to play here in the Premier League.

"I wish him all the best because I am a fan now of Manchester City and I hope now he scores many goals,"

The Premier League champions unveiled a statue of Aguero to commemorate his legendary 10-year career with the club.

He arrived at City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and scored the memorable injury time goal to help them oust Manchester United as league champions in 2012.

That goal helped lay the foundation for the success currently enjoyed by the Mancunians and the 33-year-old departed as the club's all-time record goalscorer.

Pep Guardiola's side on Wednesday announced that they had agreed a deal in principle for Erling Haaland's transfer effective on July 1st.

Can Erling Haaland eclipse Sergio Aguero's record at Manchester City?

Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland have a lot in common.

They both came into the limelight at a tender age and a lot was expected from them in their senior careers with both having won the Golden Boy award.

Their prowess in front of goal is also beyond reproach.

However, while both are proven marksmen with a great knack for scoring goals, the methodology by which they achieve their goal is slightly different.

Whereas Sergio Aguero relied more on his low center of gravity and balance to retain the ball, Haaland is a walking embodiment of the pristine footballer.

The Norway international is practically the perfect specimen for a center-forward and has the requisite skillset to excel at the highest level.

Aguero joined Manchester City aged 24 years in 2011 and departed as arguably the greatest player in the club's history.

The Argentine's time at the Etihad was disrupted by niggling muscle problems and that is something that has also plagued Haaland over the last year.

However, the former Salzburg man is joining City at an even younger age and he is more potent in front of goal than Aguero was at his age.

This gives him more time to potentially eclipse the Argentine's records at the Etihad.

Furthermore, the current City side is more formidable than ever before, with multiple creative outlets guaranteeing that chances are created almost at will.

Sergio Aguero's record of 260 goals for Manchester City looks unreachable for the nearest future.

However, if Erling Haaland remains at the club for the next decade and stays relatively free from injuries, it is not farfetched to suggest that he has a real shot at cementing his legacy as an all-time great.

