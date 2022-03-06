"It is too easy for him" - Graeme Souness says he wants to see Liverpool star 'get angry' more after West Ham win

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has lavished praise on Reds defender Virgil van Dijk following the 1-0 win against West Ham United on Saturday.

It was a cagey affair between the Merseysiders and West Ham United but the Reds managed to secure all three points at Anfield.

Sadio Mane's only goal of the game was enough to secure victory as Jurgen Klopp's side kept up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

After the game, former Kop hero Souness singled out van Dijk for his exceptionally calm performance.

The 68-year-old has also stated that he would like to see the Dutchman get angry while playing for the Merseyside giants.

The former Liverpool player and manager has also compared the 30-year-old to former Reds defender Alan Hansen.

Hansen, who was a teammate of Souness at both Liverpool and Scotland, used to be regarded among the best centre-backs in the world during his playing days.

While Souness is a huge fan of the calming presence the Netherlands skipper brings to the Reds backline, he also stated that he'd like to see the defender getting 'angry'.

The Scotsman told Sky Sports as quoted by The Liverpool Echo, "I would like to see him get angry. I have never seen a great player who doesn’t get angry. He doesn’t get angry. It is too easy for him."

Virgil van Dijk remains a key cog in the Liverpool wheel

Virgil van Dijk's move to Anfield back in January 2018 was a moment that completely changed the whole complexion of the club. The Dutchman made an unbelievable impact at Anfield, shoring up what used to be a porous backline for the Merseyside giants.

The £75 million fee the Reds paid Southampton for the star defender looked like a solid investment from the very first day.

What the Dutchman meant to Liverpool was there for everyone to see when Klopp's defense completely collapsed in his absence last season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 60 - Virgil van Dijk has never been on the losing side for Liverpool in 60 Premier League games at Anfield, setting a new record for most home games for a single club without ever losing in the competition (W52 D8). Imperious. 60 - Virgil van Dijk has never been on the losing side for Liverpool in 60 Premier League games at Anfield, setting a new record for most home games for a single club without ever losing in the competition (W52 D8). Imperious. https://t.co/3WAjoBSrBO

The Reds had a torrid campaign last time out as van Dijk missed the majority of the season having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

Since making his comeback from the serious injury, the former Celtic defender has once again earned his place among the best central defenders in the world.

The Dutch skipper remains unbeaten at Anfield in the Premier League in 60 games, with the club having won 52 and drawn 8 of the games that he featured in.

The 30-year-old looks like a pure force of nature and has already earned his status as one of the best defenders to have ever graced the Premier League.

