“It just isn’t right” – Gary Neville identifies main issue at Chelsea as Graham Potter continues to struggle as manager

Manchester United legend Garry Neville has identified a major problem facing under-fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter at the moment, following the club's recent dismal performances.

The Blues dropped yet another crucial three points in the Premier League as they lost at home to bottom side Southampton over the weekend.

A brilliantly taken James Ward-Prowse free kick in the first half was enough to condemn Chelsea to their eighth league defeat of the season.

The result now puts more pressure on head coach Graham Potter as he has only managed two wins in his last 12 games in charge of the Blues.

There have been several calls from a cross-section of fans for the manager's sacking, who was appointed last year.

As it stands, the Blues are currently at risk of missing out on European football next season, as they are currently 11 points adrift of the top four.

Gary Neville recently stated that Chelsea's bloated squad is a major reason why Potter is currently struggling at the club.

Todd Boehly has splashed well over $600 million on new signings in the last two transfer windows. According to Neville, numerous incomings could be taking their toll on Potter's performance. He said:

"Potter has got more than 20 players that are not going to play. If they are all fit, how do you even get them all into a training session? A good training session would be between 16-20 players."

"So to have 33 players there, that isn’t right. It just isn’t right. They needed to offload some players for Potter and take that pressure away from him a little bit."

Neville continued:

"They’ve invested heavily in Graham and this team. But they need to hold their nerve if they want to see it through. I suspect that nerve is being tested when you spend that level of money and you’re still losing games."

"Feels a little ominous for Potter": Garry Neville on the situation at Chelsea

The former Manchester United player claimed that the Blues' large squad is currently a challenge for head coach Potter at Stamford Bridge.

He also stated that the crowd at Stamford Bridge is beginning to turn against the English coach, with boos ringing around Chelsea's home ground after the defeat against Southampton.

Gary Neville said:

"Graham Potter is under massive pressure, you can see it in his face. I watched the highlights of their game against Southampton and you saw all the chances they missed. You hear the boos at the final whistle too and it feels a little ominous for Potter."

