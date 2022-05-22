"It makes me rage" - Journalist rips into Kylian Mbappe for breaking his word with Real Madrid by signing PSG extension

Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol has ripped into Kylian Mbappe for apparently breaking his word with Real Madrid by signing an extension with PSG.

Following days of incessant reports of the Frenchman agreeing to join Los Blancos, Mbappe ended up staying in Paris instead.

Before their final league match of the season last night, PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi made an official announcement of the 23-year-old's extension until 2025 at the Parc des Princes.

"I'm very proud and very happy – we are going to open the most beautiful pages of our history".

Al Khelaifi: "It's exceptional moment in the history of PSG. Mbappé now becomes the cornerstone of the club's project for the years to come, on and off the pitch".

Until a few days ago, the Ligue 1 champions were on the brink of losing the Frenchman on a free transfer, but enticed him into staying put with extraordinary financial offers.

Mbappe is now set to earn a staggering €100 million-a-year in wages after taxes, with an additional €300 million in signing-on bonuses, and get 100% of his image rights too.

If that wasn't enough, he reportedly also has a day in any change of managers and the club's activities in the transfer market.

While Mbappe's extension has spelt good news for the Parisian fans, it has clearly not gone down well in Spain, with La Liga set to file a complaint against PSG to UEFA, the French tax authorities and the European Union.

The Spanish media is also riled up after the player's spectacular U-turn as journalist Pedrerol slammed Mbappe on Spanish football television programme El Chiringuito TV.

He said:

"Mbappe has broken his word."

"It makes me rage that Mbappe has left Madrid thrown. Everything was done... expect the signature."

It was later revealed that Mbappe personally called Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to convey his decision, with Pedrerol also claiming that Perez and Mbappe engaged in video calls every two weeks.

He added:

"Florentino spoke on Skype with Mbappe every 15 days."

Mbappe settled his long-winded transfer saga with a stunning hat-trick in PSG's 5-0 drubbing of Metz to close out their 2021-22 campaign on a high.

PSG could bid adieu to Pochettino and Leonardo

While Mbappe is now set to remain at the club, their manager may not, as Mauricio Pochettino was linked with a departure soon after the player's announcement.

It's over between Paris Saint-Germain and Brazilian director Leonardo. He's set to part ways with the club, official statement pending.

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to appoint a new director soon, while Mauricio Pochettino's also close to leave the club.

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who's been on a hiatus since vacating his position at the Santiago Bernabeu last year, is now the favorite to replace the Argentine.

According to French journalist Saber Desfarges, PSG's sporting director Leonardo was dismissed last night and they're set to appoint a new one soon.

