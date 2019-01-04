It may soon be all over: 4 reasons why Real Madrid will go trophyless in the 2018/19 season

Real Madrid were held by relegation-threatened Villarreal

Real Madrid's miserable season continues as they failed to register a win against 17th placed Villarreal who are currently fighting it out in the relegation zone. Los Blancos were held back to a 2-2 draw as their abysmal form adds further to their misery in the current 2018/19 season.

Despite winning three UEFA Champions Leagues in a row, Real Madrid have endured a poor start to the current campaign. The heavy defeats against their arch-rivals Barcelona and poor displays against most teams in the first half of the season propelled them to sack their coach Julen Lopetegui and appoint Santiago Solari at the helm.

In the last few seasons, whenever Real Madrid were performing poorly in domestic competitions, they have managed to turn the table in the Champions League with the help of their greatest performers. But that looks very unlikely now for Los Blancos who are struggling against bottom sides of the league.

Despite ending the year on a high by winning the Club World Cup, against a better opponent like Villareal, it is crystal clear that things are not just going in the direction they would have liked.

Real Madrid are fourth in LaLiga and seven points behind leaders Barcelona. Fighting for the top 4 spot is unnatural and way below the expectations and standards of Real Madrid. Even then, securing a Champions League spot looks the only achievable target for them as they are far from their best.

Without further ado, let us evaluate four reasons why Real Madrid will fail to get their hands on a major silverware this season.

#1. Lack of an efficient forward

Real Madrid need a reliable score for the big matches

Real Madrid are unable to find the net throughout the season. Despite the best efforts of Karim Benzema, he has not been a great finisher in the last few years and one player is not enough to carry the goal scoring load. With little help from the likes of Gareth Bale, Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio, Real Madrid has suffered immensely in front of goal this season.

After the departure of their greatest goalscorer in the history, Real Madrid failed put the ball into the net and more so, in times of need. It's obvious that an extra-terrestrial goalscorer like Cristiano Ronaldo will be missed and the current Los Blancos forwards are nowhere near the calibre of the Portuguese forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the talisman who drove Real Madrid to unprecedented heights through his superior goal-scoring prowess in the last few seasons. Moreover, he was a leader up front and motivated the whole team through his unbending will, unending hunger and formidable will.

There are many instances where Real Madrid forwards have failed to convert the chance. Even whilst leading a match, Real Madrid has failed to kill the game by scoring more and that mistake came back to haunt them repeatedly. It is safe to say that unless current forwards step up, they will not get anywhere near to winning a trophy this season.

