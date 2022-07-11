"It might be time to freshen things up" - Frank McAvennie says Chelsea could lose 2 players to Barcelona this summer

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has stated that Chelsea could lose two of their star defenders to Barcelona this summer.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly flew to Barcelona earlier this week to discuss a number of deals.

The Spanish giants are believed to have talked regarding the potential signing of Blues defensive duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta. It has also been claimed that the Blues have been offered the services of Sergino Dest and Memphis Depay as part of the deal.

McAvennie has suggested that the London club are in a position to let the Spanish duo leave this summer.

The former Scotland striker has claimed that the Blues should honor the players' wishes if they want to move to Barca. He told Football Insider:

“The good thing about big clubs like Chelsea is that they can let players like that go. If they want to go to Barcelona, then they can afford to let them go. Chelsea are going to be disappointed but if Barcelona come calling they can’t really say no."

He added:

“They’ve been such good servants, both of them, to Chelsea. Going to finish their career at Barcelona is not a bad way to do things."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🛩 #FCB



Barça don’t want to pay too high fee as both are out of contract next year. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wanted to schedule meeting with Barcelona to know them in person and discuss of many topics. Barça ask for Marcos Alonso & Azpilicueta after personal terms agreedBarça don’t want to pay too high fee as both are out of contract next year. #CFC Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wanted to schedule meeting with Barcelona to know them in person and discuss of many topics. Barça ask for Marcos Alonso & Azpilicueta after personal terms agreed 🔴🛩 #FCBBarça don’t want to pay too high fee as both are out of contract next year. #CFC https://t.co/tnZ41Ar5PE

McAvennie insisted that it is quite natural for the Spanish duo to want a move to Camp Nou in the twilight of their respective careers. He has suggested that the Blues should anyway look to bring in new faces to freshen things up.

He stated:

“They’ve been there for a while so Chelsea might want fresh legs in there anyway. It might be time to freshen things up. [Thomas] Tuchel is one of the elite managers so maybe Barcelona are just testing the water."

He added:

"But I can see these players playing at Barcelona, if it’s just paper talk I don’t know, but they’re good players. When you’re coming to the twilight of your career and Barcelona come calling, you want to put that shirt on and who wouldn’t?”

Chelsea letting the Spanish duo join Barcelona would be the best solution for all parties

Both Azpilicueta and Alonso have entered the final year of their respective deals at Stamford Bridge.

Should they remain at the club, they would likely serve as deputies for Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Chelsea are set to offer full-backs Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso plus £51m to beat Manchester United to the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Metro) Chelsea are set to offer full-backs Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso plus £51m to beat Manchester United to the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Metro) https://t.co/5U28hzY4kf

However, from the Blues' point of view, it does not make sense to retain them for another year and lose them for free in 12 months' time.

Both players would be excellent additions to the Spanish side and have every reason to be keen on a switch to their homeland. Former Blues defender Andreas Christensen has already moved to Camp Nou on a free transfer this summer.

It will be a good deal for all parties if the Blaugrana can manage to bring in the two Spanish full-backs from Stamford Bridge.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far