"It was never in doubt, I was always a Blue" - Moises Caicedo makes Chelsea claim after signing with club despite Liverpool interest

Moises Caicedo has completed a transfer to Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion after much tug of war for his signature between the London club and Liverpool. The Ecuadorian has now spoken after sealing a move to Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo said that his move to the west London club was never in doubt. The midfielder said in a recently released video by the club:

"It was never in doubt, I was always a Blue."

Caicedo joins Chelsea as one of the highly touted defensive midfielders in the Premier League. The prospect of the 21-year-old partnering fellow young talent Enzo Fernandez in Chelsea's midfield should get the club fans excited.

The Blues' co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said about the move:

"Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we've been targeting for some time. We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead."

Caicedo has penned an eight year deal that will run till 2031 with the option of extending his stay for a further year. Liverpool's £110 million offer was accepted by Brighton but Caicedo only wanted to move to Stamford Bridge.

Moises Caicedo reacted to Chelsea's season opener against Liverpool

The Blues started their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool. Caicedo said that he watched the game live from the hotel and was satisfied with the way the team played.

Luis Diaz gave the Reds the lead at Stamford Bridge before Axel Disasi made it 1-1. It was a competitive affair and Mauricio Pochettino saw off his first match since taking charge. Caicedo said (via the Blues website):

"I watched the game at the hotel, and I supported the players from there. The team was so good. I enjoyed it a lot. The new Chelsea players did really well. I wanted to be on the pitch with them! I like the style of football, it’s good for me. I am sure I am going to adapt very quickly."

The Blues will return to action on August 19 to take on West Ham United. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the game unfolds and whether Caicedo makes his debut.