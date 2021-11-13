"It is rare to see Messi with another shirt" - Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta opens up on Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG

Lionel Messi left Barcelona for PSG during the summer transfer window, putting an to his 21-year association with the Catalan giants. Former Blaugrana midfielder Andres Iniesta has commented on the Argentine's departure, which he feels is a sad development.

The Spaniard admitted it hurts to see Lionel Messi represent another club after spending several years at Barcelona.

433 @433 Andrés Iniesta’s goodbye message to Messi: “Imagining the possibility of seeing you at the Camp Nou in a different shirt is very difficult.” 🥺 Andrés Iniesta’s goodbye message to Messi: “Imagining the possibility of seeing you at the Camp Nou in a different shirt is very difficult.” 🥺 https://t.co/a9gtPOec6i

"It is rare to see Messi with another shirt. I would have liked him to have continued," Andres Iniesta was quoted as saying. "After so many years, wearing another shirt hurts. But it can happen, as it has happened. Each one takes his own way."

There is a section of Barcelona fans who believe the club didn't do enough to keep Lionel Messi at Camp Nou this summer. President Joan Laporta has answered several questions on the subject, especially given that he promised to keep the attacker during his presidential campaign.

Andres Iniesta has jumped to the defense of the club, noting that they did everything they could to continue their association with the Argentine.

"I don't know whether to call it sadness because of what it meant. He changed teams, but there are situations that can change and each one sees them in a way."

"That is the law of life and goes beyond the fact that I would have liked him to have continued at Barça. It is difficult to give an opinion from the outside. I understand that the club did everything it could. I don't think the club didn't want Leo to be there. From then on, they only know what could have happened."

Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG after leaving Barcelona this summer

Lionel Messi's incredible record with Barcelona

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say Lionel Messi is the greatest thing to happen to Barcelona. The Argentine arrived at the club as a 13-year-old kid, broke through the youth ranks at Camp Nou and established himself as the greatest player in the club's history.

During his 21-year stint with the Catalan giants, Leo bagged a staggering 672 goals and 266 assists in 778 appearances for the Catalan giants. He also helped the Blaugrana claim 35 trophies, including four Champions League crowns, 10 La Liga titles and seven Copa del Rey trophies.

