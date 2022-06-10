“It’s a huge shame” – Paddy Kenny claims Manchester United star has ‘lost his way’ after drop in performance levels

Former Leeds United stopper Paddy Kenny claims Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has lost his way. The pundit added that it is a huge shame that the performance levels of the English forward have dropped.

Rashford has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer after losing his place in the team last season. Rumors of a possible exit started in March, with reports suggesting the forward was considering options as he wanted to play regularly.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny admitted that seeing Rashford's performance levels drop is a shame. He wants to see how the forward does under Erik ten Hag and hinted that no club would be willing to offer £80 million for him. He said:

"He's lost his way, hasn't he? It's a huge shame because what he did before was unbelievable. His performances have dropped. Will it change under a new manager? We will have to see. Ten Hag has come in now and he will change the way they play. Is he going to come back refreshed? We will have to see. But an £80million transfer? Not a prayer."

Arsenal urged to sign Manchester United star

Danny Murphy was on talkSPORT earlier this year when he urged Arsenal to make a move for Marcus Rashford.

The former Premier League footballer believes the Manchester United star would add quality to the Gunners attack and said:

"If I was Arsenal, I'd love to get Marcus Rashford through the door because he'd add quality to their front line, definitely. Manchester United, we know they're going to have a new manager, and I would be absolutely gobsmacked if the manager coming in didn't want to take Rashford and try and work with him because of the ability and talent he's got, 100 per cent, if they've got a chance, go and get him. He's shown for many years he's capable of playing at the top level, international football and for ManUtd. So going to Arsenal is not going to faze him."

Jack Wilshere also believes a move to Arsenal would suit Rashford. Roberto De Fanti told CaughtOffside that Rasford's agents are in talks with Tottenham over a move for the forward this summer.

