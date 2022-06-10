"Why is that bizarrely?" - Jack Wilshere says Manchester United star could follow Welbeck's example and move to Arsenal

Jack Wilshere doesn't see Marcus Rashford being linked with a move to Arsenal as 'bizarre'. The former Gunners star added that the Manchester United forward is no better than Danny Welbeck in hs prime, who had moved to the Emirates from Old Trafford.

Rashford is reportedly being tracked by a few clubs after reports emerged earlier this year that he is looking to play more regularly and is thus considering his Manchester United future.

talkSPORT's Andy Goldtein and Wilshere were discussing the recent rumors of the Gunners eyeing Rashford, and the former found it bizarre. The former England midfielder jumped in defense and said on talkSPORT:

"Why is that bizarrely? Welbeck did it."

When told that Rashford is much better than Welbeck and thus the move does not make sense, Wilshere defended his former teammate, saying:

"What!? He's much better than Danny Welbeck was? Hold on, you are talking about the Welbeck that got into the (Manchester United) team that had Tevez, Ronaldo and Rooney? He (Welbeck) was (a regular starter for Manchester United). He played games. When he first came into the team, (in comparison, he was better than Rashford)."

When quizzed on who he would say was better, Wilshere went on to pick Welbeck over Rashford.

"Welbeck. If Rashford came through at the same time as Ronaldo, Rooney and Tevez, would he have played?!"

Arsenal urged to sign Manchester United star

Danny Murphy believes Arsenal should make a move for Marcus Rashford. He was on talkSPORT when he said:

"If I was Arsenal, I'd love to get Marcus Rashford through the door because he'd add quality to their front line, definitely. Manchester United, we know they're going to have a new manager, and I would be absolutely gobsmacked if the manager coming in didn't want to take Rashford and try and work with him because of the ability and talent he's got, 100 per cent, if they've got a chance, go and get him. He's shown for many years he's capable of playing at the top level, international football and for Manchester United. So going to Arsenal is not going to faze him."

Rashford was not a regular under Ralf Rangnick last season and spent quite some time on the bench.

