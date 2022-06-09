"Certainly a player monitored by several clubs" - Fabrizio Romano provides latest transfer update on Manchester United attacker 

Acclaimed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's situation.

There were question marks over Rashford's future at Manchester United when Romano reported back in March that he was considering a move away due to a lack of game time.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

The Manchester United star was replaced by youngster Anthony Elanga, 20, in interim manager Ralf Rangnick's starting XI.

He ended up making just nine starts under Rangnick during the German coach's tenure at Old Trafford.

Super agent Roberto De Fanti told CaughtOffside that Rashford's representatives have held talks with Tottenham Hotspur in the past.

But Romano isn't expecting Rashford to join Spurs and instead believes the Red Devils forward will look to bounce back under new United boss Erik ten Hag.

He said (via CaughtOffside):

"So far I am not aware of a Tottenham proposal for Marcus Rashford. He is certainly a player monitored by several clubs, but there is no negotiation with Manchester United.

He continued:

"Also my understanding is that Rashford has not decided to leave the club and will soon speak directly with Ten Hag to understand his future, both his role in the team and also in contractual terms (he’s out of contract in June 2023 but with an option to extend for further season)."

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Man Utd have been making it pretty clear they have no intention of selling Marcus Rashford. Given the number of players who have already left or have not much use for, losing someone they have would seem a bit counter-productive. Just needs to rediscover his form. Man Utd have been making it pretty clear they have no intention of selling Marcus Rashford. Given the number of players who have already left or have not much use for, losing someone they have would seem a bit counter-productive. Just needs to rediscover his form.

Rashford managed 32 appearances across all competitions for United last season, scoring just five goals and contributing two assists.

It was the United star's worst return in a season since he made his debut back in 2015.

Manchester United dismiss possibility of Marcus Rashford joining Tottenham

Marcus Rashford will look to impress Erik ten Hag

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United have dismissed the potential departure of Marcus Rashford to Tottenham this summer.

The English forward is reportedly ready for a reset under Erik ten Hag and he has already undergone an intense pre-season training camp to get into top condition.

Rashford may have had a disappointing 2021-2022 season but before that had been one of the side's top stars.

Utd District @UtdDistrict

Back to work @santandave 🏾 " Marcus Rashford on Instagram: "3 sessions in and feeling good after an amazing break with amazing peopleBack to work @santandave Marcus Rashford on Instagram: "3 sessions in and feeling good after an amazing break with amazing peopleBack to work @santandave 🎶✌🏾😄" https://t.co/LRwQnkvHrF

He has made 303 appearances for United, scoring 93 goals and contributing 57 assists.

Last season's issues came under Ralf Rangnick where he suddenly found his place in the starting XI taken away by the rise of Anthony Elanga.

With Rangnick now out of the picture and a new coach at the helm, he may return to his best that saw him heralded by so many around Old Trafford.

