"It’s a personal choice" - Fernando Santos comments on Cristiano Ronaldo 's decision to stay at Manchester United 

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos has backed his superstar player Cristiano Ronaldo 's decision to stay at Manchester United for another season. The Portuguese coach believes the 'best player in the world' is capable of making his own decisions and he will back every choice the forward makes.
Cristiano Ronaldo made a dream comeback at Old Trafford after spending three years with Serie A giants Juventus. The 37-year-old has won quite a few trophies in the three seasons he stayed at the Allianz Stadium.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a fantastic goal scoring season in his Premier League comeback, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists. He has also scored six goals in seven Champions League games despite the Red Devils getting knocked out in the pre-quarterfinals.
Football pundits across the world have been questioning Ronaldo's decision to spend another year at Old Trafford despite a terrible last season for the club. However, Ronaldo believes the club will reclaim its glory and will win trophies under new manager Erik ten Hag.
Quizzed over Ronaldo's decision to stay put at Old Trafford, Portugal manager Fernando Santos backed his superstar player. In a press conference via BeIN Sports, Santos said:
“I’ve said it many times, Cristiano is the best player in the world. The choice to stay at Manchester United is his choice, it’s not for me to say.''
“It’s a personal choice. What I do know is that there are few who have the opportunity to play for Manchester United”
He also responded to questions over Ronaldo not starting against Spain in the UEFA Nations League match on Saturday. The Portuguese coach added:
"I understand the question. The math will always happen around Cristiano. When you have 26 players, not all of them will play. It's normal to think , and we are in a free country, fortunately, that one or the other player should play more."
''Cristiano Ronaldo has no value on the bench'', says Switzerland coach ahead of UEFA Nations League match against Portugal
Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin is hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo will start the game against his team on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League group match. The Portuguese striker started on the bench against Spain as he was not fully fit due to a persistent hip-flexor issue.
Speaking ahead of the game, Yakin said that he is looking forward to seeing Ronaldo on the pitch as he has 'no value on the bench'. He said:
"I'm waiting for them to play with him. They're playing at home and I suppose he'll start. It's a great joy to play against players like him. Cristiano Ronaldo has no value on the bench."