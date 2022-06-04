"He always plays good" - Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk makes bold claim on reported Manchester United target

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has praised Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong after the Netherlands beat Belgium in a UEFA Nations League group match. The 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder is on the priority target list of the Red Devils (as per sport.es) and initial communication has been set up between the two parties.

De Jong was part of the Ajax team which had a dream 2018-19 Champions League run under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has now joined Manchester United as their new full-time coach and is seeking a reunion with his former player at Old Trafford.

However, nothing concrete has yet come out of the club's pursuit of the Dutch international due to his uncertainty. Barcelona's demands also remain unclear in the deal.

Erik ten Hag wants a seasoned young midfielder and Cristiano Ronaldo's striking partner to be on priority as he begins his era on the great stage of Old Trafford. The Red Devils had a terrible last season despite spending huge sums of money on players like Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Ronaldo.

Football pundits are weighing in their opinions over De Jong's potential transfer to Manchester United this summer. Recent comments have surfaced after Liverpool defender and De Jong's national team member Virgil van Dijk heaped praise on the Dutch midfielder.

Sharing his thoughts over the Netherlands' triumphant win over Belgium on Saturday, Van Dijk said via Manchester Evening:

"Bergwijn was incredible, Berghuis too. Memphis was excellent. Frenkie, he always plays good in my eyes."

Manchester United will win trophies and be back to where they belong, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he is hopeful of winning trophies next season under their new manager Erik ten Hag. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner feels that the Red Devils will reclaim their glory days.

Cristiano Ronaldo said, via United’s official website or app:

“Let’s believe that next year we are going to win trophies, I believe that Manchester will be where they belong. Sometimes it takes time, but I still believe.”

The 37-year-old Portuguese striker scored 24 goals last season, 18 of which came in the Premier League and six others in seven Champions League games. He was the second highest goal-scorer in the Premier League last season as Son Heung-Min and Mohamed Salah shared the Golden Boot.

