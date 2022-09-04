"It's a question you have to ask him" - Erik ten Hag makes honest claim when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo is happy with Manchester United's transfer window haul

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag brushed off questions regarding whether Cristiano Ronaldo has liked the club's transfer business this summer.

The Red Devils were extremely busy in the recently concluded summer transfer window, having signed as many as six new players. These include the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Casemiro and Martin Dubravka on loan.

When asked how Cristiano Ronaldo felt about the club's recent business, Erik ten Hag stated that only the Portuguese could answer that. Ten Hag, however, is pleased with the new players that have come in.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, the Manchester United manager said the following:

"It's a question you have to ask him, not me. From what I see, I'm quite positive, I see now a squad with potential, we have good individual players, now we have to make it a team."

There is a reason why Erik ten Hag was asked about how Cristiano Ronaldo felt after the summer transfer window. Earlier this summer, it was reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future at the club will depend on the signings the club makes in the transfer window. The Portuguese ace was linked with a move away from the club during the entire period.

However, the transfer window has now shut and Ronaldo has failed to secure a move away from Manchester United. It was widely reported that the Portuguese forward wanted to leave Old Trafford in search of Champions League football, something he will not get with United this season.

Following their sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, the Red Devils will be competing in the UEFA Europa League. They have been drawn alongside Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff Tiraspol and AC Omonia in their group.

Manchester United's new signing could hamper Cristiano Ronaldo's current season

Manchester United signed Brazilian wide forward Antony from Ajax in a deal worth around £86 million. This new arrival could directly affect Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of getting into the first team.

It is no secret that Ten Hag has not preferred Ronaldo in the initial games of the Premier League. The Dutch tactician has started the Portuguese forward just once in the five games United have played this season.

Now, with the arrival of Antony, Ronaldo could drop further down the pecking order under the former Ajax manager. It is also worth mentioning that Anthony Martial is also touted as being ahead of the Champions League record goalscorer in the pecking order.

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score or assist in the Premier League for Manchester United. The 37-year-old forward has entered the final year of his contract and the club as well.

