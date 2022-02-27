"It’s almost written in code" - Micah Richards slams Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's statement amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine 

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has slammed the statement released by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich following his resignation from the helm at the London club.

The Russian businessman has come under increased pressure from members of the British government to sell the club. This came following his country’s military altercation with Ukraine commencing Thursday.

The billionaire relinquished control of the club to the foundation of the Trustees on Saturday. He offered a statement to clarify his actions in the face of increased scrutiny.

However, Abramovich’s explanation didn’t impress many, including Micah Richards, who said on Sky Sports:

“We need more than that. After all the devastation we’ve seen in Ukraine, to just come out with that statement is poor. They could do a lot more than that. There’s so many questions that need to be answered. What does the statement even mean? It’s almost written in code.”

Abramovich made that move to «protect» Chelsea as club, including board and players. Roman Abramovich will remain Chelsea owner. Director Marina Granovskaia together with Petr Cech will take care of every club aspect like contract extensions, new signings and more.

The world watched on in shock as the simmering tension between Russia and Ukraine finally resulted in armed conflict. Russia have already commenced military operations against Ukraine and have drawn international condemnation. World leaders have begun imposing sanctions on Russian assets to force the Russian government’s hand, hence the pressure on Abramovich.

Roman Abramovich has stepped back at Chelsea

The Blues will however hope that the situation becomes clearer in the coming days as they face an uncertain future if they potentially lose their owner. Fans at Stamford Bridge will expect the situation to become clearer in the coming days.

Key Chelsea man could miss Carabao Cup final today: Reports

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

According to reports from Goal correspondent Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has suffered an achilles injury. He could be out for their clash against Liverpool in the final of the Carbao Cup.

The game will now proceed with extra issues for the Blues. They will also have to deal with the uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership heading into the match.

Christensen will reportedly be a miss for the Blues, who have an ever-growing list of injuries including Ben Chilwell. Reece James and Mason Mount will also just be returning after a long injury and are likely to be on the bench.

Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp will battle it out with whatever they have at their disposal. Both managers hope to lift the League Cup for the first time in their careers.

