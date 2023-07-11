"It's a very big, historic, beautiful team" - Moises Caicedo makes claim about Chelsea amid rumours linking him with a move to the Blues

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has reacted to transfer speculation linking him with Chelsea this summer.

The Ecuador international has emerged as a top transfer target for the Blues, who are currently keen on strengthening their midfield ahead of next season.

An ongoing summer clear-out at Stamford Bridge has led to the departure of a couple of first-team players, with a majority being midfielders. Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and N'Golo Kante have all left Chelsea in recent weeks.

As expected, Mauricio Pochettino's side would look to bring in some midfield reinforcements before the start of next season.

One name top of the Blues list this summer happens to be Caicedo. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are already in contact with Brighton for the midfielder.

However, there seems to be no breakthrough yet on the negotiation table for both clubs. The Seagulls are reportedly holding out for a massive transfer fee before letting go of Caicedo.

It is believed that they have sighted Declan Rice's imminent £105 million transfer to Arsenal as a yardstick to set their own valuation for Caicedo this summer.

Meanwhile, amid these rumors, the 21-year-old holding midfielder has come out to reveal that he can't turn down a move to Chelsea due to their stature.

He made this known during a recent interview with journalist Maris Jose Flores, where he also labeled the Blues as "a historic team." He said:

“It’s a big team, that’s true. A very historic team and I can’t say no because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful."

The Blues will certainly be buoyed by these comments as they look to advance in their pursuit of the midfielder.

How did Chelsea target Moises Caicedo perform at Brighton last season?

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton FC - Premier League

The Ecuadorian midfielder played a key role in helping Brighton finish sixth in the Premier League last season with 62 points after 38 games. They were one of the league's most-entertaining sides and qualified for the UEFA Europa League for the first time in their history.

Caicedo was also a regular figure in midfield for the Seagulls. He formed a solid partnership with the likes of Pascal Groß and Alexis Mac Allister. The latter joined Liverpool earlier this summer.

Overall, Caicedo played the third-highest amount of minutes for Brighton last season across all competitions (3664). He also managed one goal and one assist while making 43 appearances while playing as a midfielder or a right-back.

