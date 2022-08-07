"It's a big season for me and for Leicester" - Wesley Fofana hands crushing transfer blow to Chelsea with latest comments on future

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana has claimed that the Foxes are a family to him, dealing a blow to Chelsea's hopes of signing him in the ongoing transfer window.

Fofana, who has five years left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium, has recently emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea. The Blues are currently in the market for a center-back after the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Antonio Christensen earlier in the summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leicester City have turned down two offers from Chelsea for Fofana – an initial bid of £60 million and an improved bid of £70 million. He also added that the player is interested in joining the west London outfit.

The player would be 100% keen on the move. Chelsea have submitted a fresh proposal for Wesley Fofana on Friday in excess of £70m. Leicester have turned down the proposal, Rodgers also insists he's not for sale....but Chelsea are determined to try again for Fofana.The player would be 100% keen on the move. Chelsea have submitted a fresh proposal for Wesley Fofana on Friday in excess of £70m. Leicester have turned down the proposal, Rodgers also insists he's not for sale. 🚨🔵 #CFC ...but Chelsea are determined to try again for Fofana.The player would be 100% keen on the move. https://t.co/u8ccvb9p4D

But, in a turn of events, Fofana has recently said that he is focussing on the upcoming season at the King Power Stadium. Speaking to The Telegraph, the former Saint-Etienne center-back said:

"Leicester is a family and I have felt that from the first day. I have always felt like a native of Leicester. It's a big club and an institution but everyone has time for each other and understands. We are all brothers, sisters and cousins."

He continued:

"It's a big season for me and for Leicester. Here are already some great strikers in the Premier League and even more for this season after the transfer window. That excites me and I'm ready for them. I'm prepared.”

He added:

"I'd be lying if I said the FIFA World Cup wasn't on my mind, because it's a big objective for me. I'm French and of course I want to represent my national team. I realise the coach has his own ideas and a team is already in place but I really want to be there. Every player has to work hard – if they are a little lazy for their club, they will be left out."

Fofana, who joined the Foxes from Saint-Etienne for a fee of £36.5 million in the summer of 2020, has made 50 appearances across all competitions for his current club. He registered only 1068 minutes of action last season owing to a long-term fibula fracture.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea still likely to need at least £80m to stand a chance. Latest offer is over £70m. Fofana really wants the move and is currently Chelsea's number one target. Still not an easy negotiation but Chelsea growing in confidence. Chelsea still likely to need at least £80m to stand a chance. Latest offer is over £70m. Fofana really wants the move and is currently Chelsea's number one target. Still not an easy negotiation but Chelsea growing in confidence.

Chelsea open season with three points

Thomas Tuchel-managed Chelsea opened their Premier League campaign on a positive note, registering a 1-0 against Everton at Goodison Park. Jorginho's winner from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time was the difference between the two teams.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella made their Premier League debuts for Chelsea on Saturday.

