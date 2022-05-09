"It's a decision for tomorrow" - Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Liverpool star ahead of Aston Villa clash 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Roberto Firmino ahead of their Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

The Brazilian has been missing in action for the past three weeks with a foot injury, sidelining him from six games thus far, including both legs of their Champions League semi-final win over Villarreal.

Although he's returned to training, questions remain over Firmino's availability for their upcoming games, but Klopp has now provided a positive update on his condition.

At a pre-match press conference, he said as quoted by the Liverpool Echo:

"It's a challenge [to pick a team] but the medical dept makes it easier sometimes. We will see but it's challenging and that's it. Bobby Firmino has trained so it is a decision for tomorrow.

"He's getting closer and closer."

Firmino has endured a difficult season at a personal level, missing another 20 games prior to his latest bout of injury with muscle and hamstring issues as well as COVID-19.

It has restricted him to just 18 appearances in the Premier League this season, clocking only 881 minutes in which the 30-year-old has struck five goals and assisted three more.

However, his absence hasn't had a huge impact, courtesy of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and January signing Luis Diaz's form.

The Reds play away at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Liverpool's league ambitions over?

Liverpool's Premier League title ambitions sustained a huge blow after their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Manchester City, who were already leading them by a point, made the most of their slip-up by winning over Newcastle United the following day and increasing the gap at the top of the table to three points.

With the Sky Blues now firmly in control of the race, the Reds need them to drop points in any of their remaining games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.

But Pep Guardiola's side are on a terrific run of form right now, making it difficult to see them cede pole position at this stage of the season.

However, there could still be one final twist in the tale, and Liverpool will be looking nervously over their shoulders.

