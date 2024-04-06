"It's very difficult" - When Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed why PSG would not sign Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi opened up on why he wouldn't sign Cristiano Ronaldo after the star had left Manchester United in late 2022.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021 after departing on a world-record transfer to Real Madrid 12 years earlier. Following nine glorious seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu and three moderately successful ones at Juventus, Ronaldo was on the move again, returning to where it all started for him in the early 2000s.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a decent first season back at his former club, bagging 24 goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions. But United finished outside the Champions League places, meaning Ronaldo missed out on the competition for the first time since his debut nearly two decades ago.

In the summer of 2022, Erik ten Hag assumed charge, and Ronaldo slipped down the pecking order under the current United boss. The frustrated Portuguese let it all out in an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, which sealed his fate at United, getting his contract mutually terminated.

At the time, PSG were among the few clubs linked with a move for Ronaldo. But Al-Khelaifi told Sky News in December that year (as per the Mirror) why it would be 'difficult' to snap up the Portuguese:

"The three players that we have (Messi, Neymar and Mbappe), it's very difficult, but I wish him all the best. He's fantastic, and he's still an amazing player."

It meant that Ronaldo's only realistic chance to team up with his arch-rival Lionel Messi was over, and he would go on to sign with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared against PSG?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history, having notched up over 850 goals for club and country and still going strong.

The 39-year-old has scored three times in four meetings - all in the UEFA Champions League for Real Madrid - against the Parisians. After failing to score in both group-stage games in the 2015-16 edition of the competition, the Portugal captain scored a brace in Los Blancos' 3-1 Round of 16 first-leg home win over PSG the next season.

Ronaldo was on the scoresheet again in the second leg at the Parc des Princes, scoring and assisting in the 2-1 win as Madrid went on to win their 13th title in the competition.

