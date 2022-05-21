“It’s disappointing when people mention integrity” – Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard makes honest admission about helping Liverpool in title race 

Steven Gerrard is not interested in thinking about Liverpool ahead of Aston Villa's final league game against Manchester City. The Reds legend believes it is not right for him to think about anything else but his current employers.

Manchester City need a win to retain the Premier League title. On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp's side need to win their match and hope that Aston Villa pick up points at the Etihad to help them win the title.

Gerrard told reporters ahead of the final Premier League game that it is disappointing that people are making the game about the Reds and not Aston Villa. He added that it would be 'fantastic' if the Reds win the title in the process, but says his priority is getting the points for Villa. He said:

"In terms of Liverpool, I totally understand and respect the external noise and questions that have been coming my way for some time. They're involved in a title race and I spent a lot of time there. But it's disappointing when people mention integrity aimed at me or Villa or any of my players. We'll go out at the weekend and we'll give it everything we've got to try and get points for Aston Villa and our supporters. If that inevitably helps Liverpool then fantastic. But my priority is to try and get points for Aston Villa."

Manchester City vs Liverpool in the Premier League title race

Pep Guardiola has admitted Jurgen Klopp's side have driven his side to the limit.

The City manager added that they would not have done this well if Liverpool had not pushed the, so hard. He said:

"We would not achieve what we have without them [Liverpool]. We have our opponent who brings you to the limits, otherwise complacency arrives. The players are not stupid, I do not need to tell them how good they are. They play against them and see them on TV and I said, 'wow, if we want to be there, we have to do it'. I think it is quite similar like they should think about us."

Jurgen Klopp's side face Wolverhampton on the final day at Anfield.

