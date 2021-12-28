“It’s been a disaster” – Pundit aims harsh criticism towards summer-signing who ‘brings nothing’ to PSG

Despite being one of the first PSG signings last summer, Georginio Wijnaldum has struggled to impose himself at the French capital. The star left Liverpool at the end of his contract and also turned down the advances of cash-strapped Barcelona.

PSG had hoped that Wijnaldum's experience in winning the Champions League with Liverpool would aid their talented squad to success in the European competition. However, the 31-year-old has failed to live up to expectations and has been unable to lock down a spot in the midfield since his arrival at the club.

Wijnaldum’s performances at PSG have led pundits like Bruno Salomon to criticize him heavily. Speaking on L’Equipe via Paris Fans, Salomon laid out his disappointment with the Dutch midfielder and said:

“Wijnaldum, we all stayed on what happened at the Euro. We had the eyes of love, saying to ourselves, 'If he does that to PSG, it will be great." We placed him in the middle right, left, center, in front of a false nine."

Salomon continued:

“It’s been a disaster for Wijnaldum. We wait for him and he brings nothing to Paris Saint-Germain. Finally, it is a big, big disappointment. Messi is on the rise, not Wijnaldum.”

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Georginio Wijnaldum admits he is "not completely happy" at Paris Saint-Germain following his summer move from Liverpool. Georginio Wijnaldum admits he is "not completely happy" at Paris Saint-Germain following his summer move from Liverpool.

The Dutch midfielder has struggled during his first few months with the Ligue 1 side and has already been linked with a return to the Premier League return. Clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly interested, but neither side has confirmed their pursuit of the player.

He's got the quality: Noel Whelan believes Arsenal should go for PSG star Wijnaldum

Netherlands v Gibraltar - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Reports of Georginio Wijnaldum leaving PSG on loan this January have done the rounds in recent weeks. The star has been linked to Arsenal by several media sources but Mikel Arteta has said nothing of the issue.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



Latest



liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Mikel Arteta refused to comment on Arsenal's reported interest in former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum at a recent press conference.Latest #LFC news and transfers. Mikel Arteta refused to comment on Arsenal's reported interest in former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum at a recent press conference. Latest #LFC news and transfers.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/HjqThKciy7

However, this hasn't stopped former Leeds striker Noel Whelan from speaking about a potential loan move. Whelan believes the star would be a massive signing for Arsenal. He said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"He's got the quality to take Arsenal to the top four. Arsenal are in a really strong position right now. Arteta should be knocking down the door of the owners and saying: ‘If you want Champions League football, here’s what I need.'"

Edited by Ritwik Kumar