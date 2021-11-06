"It's too easy to blame Ole Gunnar Solskjaer" - Bruno Fernandes defends under-fire Manchester United manager

Bruno Fernandes has agreed with Cristiano Ronaldo that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not to be blamed for Manchester United's unexpected slump. Solskjaer came under the microscope after a run of lackluster performances. However, Portuguese prodigies Ronaldo and Fernandes stand firmly behind the gaffer.

Here's what Ronaldo said after Manchester United's harrowing defeat to Liverpool:

“Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there's no one else to blame. Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it's up to us to deliver. The time is now!”

Portuguese playmaker Fernandes has now doubled down to insist the players need to take sole responsibility for the team's poor performances.

Here's what he said while speaking to Sky Sports:

"He is a great person and I think everyone knows the human part of him. It's normal for people to get upset when the results don't come. It's too easy to blame Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. When we go on the pitch we should do better."

Manchester United return to winning ways after thrashing Tottenham Hotspur last weekend

The Red Devils halted an array of horrible performances last weekend. Manchester United handed Spurs a 3-0 defeat that ultimately led to the sacking of Nuno Espírito Santo.

Manchester United suffered harrowing defeats against Aston Villa and Leicester before Liverpool's 5-0 rout magnified their flaws.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been given three games to showcase his true mettle. After a convincing win against Tottenham, the Manchester United board are confident that the Red Devils will turn things around.

Solskjaer and co will be hoping to continue their run in the Premier League with a win against Manchester City later today. The Noisy Neighbors, on the flip side, went down against Crystal Palace last weekend. City will be hoping to redeem themselves after a disappointing league performance.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Cristiano Ronaldo, too, has taken the blame for Manchester United's loss and has asked fans to remain patient. Despite struggling in the last few games, Ronaldo believes the roster will live up to their potential in subsequent ones.

Edited by Diptanil Roy