"It’s not an easy situation for him at Bayern Munich" - Journalist opens up on Arsenal's reported interest in signing 26-year-old

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has stated that Leroy Sane doesn't find himself in an "easy situation" at Bayern Munich amid links with Arsenal.

Sane has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena during the ongoing transfer window. CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs (via TEAMtalk) suggested that both the Gunners and Chelsea were interested in signing the 26-year-old.

While Plettenberg did not confirm that Mikel Arteta's side were interested in Sane, he suggested that the winger's position at Bayern could be at risk. The German international's performances have reportedly not met the club's expectations.

Plettenberg said (as quoted by TEAMtalk):

“I cannot confirm that Arsenal are interested in Leroy Sane. It’s possible that some people have offered him to Arsenal but not in the name of Sane.”

The journalist went on to add:

“We have been told it’s not an easy situation for him at Bayern Munich. He has not shown performances the club is expecting from him but it’s too early to say that he’s a candidate for sale.”

Plettenberg concluded by stating his belief that Bayern could give Sane, whose current deal runs until 2025, a chance to prove his worth in the 2022-23 season:

“I think that Bayern Munich will give him the season to prove himself. But Arsenal and Sane or Sane and Real Madrid – right now, it’s not hot.”

Arsenal-linked Leroy Sane has failed to hit the heights expected of him at Bayern Munich

Sane joined Bayern from Manchester City in the summer of 2020 for an initial fee of £38 million, which could rise to £50 million with add-ons. Back then, many believed the amount was a coup given the German's exploits for Pep Guardiola's side.

Sane struggled in his debut campaign, recording just 10 goals and 12 assists in 44 matches across all competitions. The forward improved last season, scoring 14 goals and laying out 15 assists in 45 matches.

The overwhelming feeling, however, is that he hasn't peaked in the way many expected him to when he moved to Bayern. Sane notably recorded a brilliant 37 goals and 46 assists in just 134 matches for Manchester City.

Bayern are also blessed with a number of forwards, which saw the German start just 22 league games last term. The club have added Sadio Mane to their ranks this summer, while Serge Gnabry has also signed an extension until 2026.

TEAMtalk's report suggested that Sane could be available for around £59 million and it remains to be seen if he moves this summer.

