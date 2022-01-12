"It's not going to be easy" - Xavi on his first Clasico against Real Madrid as Barcelona's manager

Barcelona and Real Madrid are scheduled to face each other in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup later today. Barca manager Xavi Hernandez believes it will be a tough and unpredictable clash between the two bitter rivals.

Xavi is no stranger to El Clasico. The Spaniard was one of the stars who lit up the popular fixture during his playing days, recording 17 victories, 12 draws, and 13 defeats in 42 appearances.

He also has an impressive record of five goals and 10 assists to his name and is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to play in El Clasico.

Speaking about his experience playing against Los Blancos, the Barcelona manager told the press conference:

"I have experienced them in all colors. Sometimes Barca were very favorites and did not win. And vice versa. Barca have drawn or won at the Santiago Bernabeu in lean times."

The tactician then spoke about today's highly anticipated clash between the two Spanish giants, stating that Barcelona will hold on to their playing style. He said:

"Tomorrow's will be an unpredictable Clasico, we will try to impose our model of playing and being us. It's not going to be easy, we'll have the team in the best shape in Spain in front of us."

Xavi Hernandez proceeded by discussing the importance of today's clash with Los Blancos and what it would mean to come out with the bragging rights. According to him, winning this fixture could be a turning point for the Catalan giants this season.

"It could be a turning point," the Spaniard remarked. "Winning the Clasico will put us in the final and give credibility to the project.

"We put the league aside to focus on a great competition. It's a title. At Barca every game is a final, but tomorrow's too it's very important."

Review of Real Madrid and Barcelona's last three games ahead of El Clasico

Can Xavi win his first game against Madrid as Barca manager today?

Barcelona have a record of two victories and one draw to their name from their last three games in all competitions. Xavi's men beat Mallorca 1-0 (La Liga) and Deportivo Linares 2-1 (Copa Del Rey) before playing a 1-1 draw with Granada in the league last time out.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have won their last three games across all fronts. Los Blancos defeated Getafe and Valencia in La Liga, as well as Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top in today's El Clasico.

