“It’s going to be next year” – Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal to sign 26-year-old forward on free transfer in 2023

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners will attempt to sign Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry next summer on a free transfer.

Gnabry joined the north London club in 2012 but left the club in 2016 after a disappointing loan spell with West Bromwich Albion. He joined Bayern Munich in 2017 and since then has won four Bundesliga titles, two DFB Pokals and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Serge Gnabry won possession in the attacking third more times (39) than any other player in the Bundesliga last season Serge Gnabry won possession in the attacking third more times (39) than any other player in the Bundesliga last season 💪 Serge Gnabry won possession in the attacking third more times (39) than any other player in the Bundesliga last season https://t.co/bQA1WDCVn2

The 52-year-old Campbell, in a conversation with the Highbury Squad, claimed that a potential return of the German international might not be happening this summer.

“It’s not happening. If he’s going to come to Arsenal, then it’s going to be next year as a free (agent).”

Previously, Campbell had also expressed his love for Gnabry in an interview with Football Insider too.

“[Gnabry] is obviously a player Mikel Arteta admires. He knows his qualities and likes him as a player. The likes of Gnabry would fit in seamlessly. He knows the club. It would be the second coming but he knows the club."

He had further added:

"You want new signings to hit the ground running. You would not have to worry about that with Gnabry. There is definite legs in it because Gnabry still has Arsenal in him. If the opportunity arises… Wow. He is quality."

The 26-year-old played 45 matches across all competitions for the Bavarian giants last season, registering 17 goals and 10 assists. For his national team, he has an impressive record of 20 goals in 33 outings.

Arsenal's transfer dealings this summer so far

Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo on a long-term contract. The 19-year-old, who scored four goals in 33 appearances for his former club, is the Gunners' first summer signing.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side have also been linked with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, as per a report by The Sun, to fill the void left by the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the Gunners are also among the clubs to have expressed an interest in Everton forward Richarlison, who has admitted he is considering his future on Merseyside.

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is also rumoured to join the north London club this summer, according to a report by The Sun.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are among the clubs who are considering a summer move for in-demand Leeds United winger Raphinha, as per a report by The Telegraph.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far