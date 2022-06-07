“It’s going to be a good move” – Gilberto Silva urges Premier League star to join Arsenal

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva is enthusiastic about the potential arrival of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as rumors of a move continue to grow.

Jesus, 25, is being heavily linked with a move to the north London side, with Football Insider reporting that personal terms have been agreed.

Real Madrid and Chelsea seem to have come into the equation with AS (via Mail) reporting that the two sides also have an interest in the Brazilian.

The striker had a fine last season for the Premier League champions, Manchester City.

He scored 13 goals in 41 appearances, but appears to be keen on joining Mikel Arteta's side this summer.

His Brazilian compatriot Gilberto Silva believes he will flourish at the Gunners. The former Arsenal midfielder told talkSPORT:

"If he goes to Arsenal, I do believe it’s going to be a good move for him, also for Arsenal.”

The Gunners are in a dire need of attacking reinforcements, with Alexandre Lacazette having departed as a free agent this summer.

Eddie Nketiah did find form at the end of the season but can't be expected to take up the burden of being the club's only striker placed upon him.

Gabriel Jesus can be expected to be Mikel Arteta's first-choice centre-forward should he make the move.

The pair previously worked together at City when Arteta was part of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff from 2016 to 2019.

Arsenal may have hinted that Eddie Nketiah has agreed to a new deal

The Gunners have been locked in talks with Eddie Nketiah over a new contract, with his current deal expiring this summer.

The young English striker has previously stated his desire to stay at the Emirates, saying (via Football London):

"There have been offers of a new contract, but at the moment, my aim is to play football and play regularly. That's my ambition, and that’s what I hope to do, but at the same time, I’m at Arsenal. I love Arsenal."

The Gunners have released a poster for a pre-season friendly against FC Nurnberg on July 8.

Nketiah features on that poster, which is perhaps a slight hint that he will remain at the Emirates Stadium.

The north London outfit will be looking to bounce from their disappointing end to last campaign.

Arteta's men just missed out on the top four at the hands of fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

