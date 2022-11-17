"It's going to be tough" - Yaya Toure makes discouraging claim on England's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes

Manchester City and Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure believes England will have their work cut out for them at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Toure feels the Three Lions may not face too many problems getting out of the group stage. Gareth Southgate's men will clash with Iran, the USA and Wales in their first three games in Qatar.

However, Toure indicated that they could find it tough in the knockouts. The three-time Premier League winner said during a conversation with talkSPORT:

“It’s going to be tough. In the group stage they can go through, 100 per cent, I believe. But after that, the reality is in the field. They just have to commit, be 100 per cent, because it’s not going to be easy at all.”

He continued:

“You will see up there, you’re going to see a lot of different countries coming there just to try and enjoy and represent their country. I think it’s going to look like a duty for them and it’s maybe going to get tough for England.

“I’m confident in the first stage they maybe can go through, but after that, it can become tough.”

Toure added that Brazil are favorites to win the FIFA World Cup this winter, while adding that Lionel Messi's Argentina also pose a serious threat:

“I’ve always fancied good teams and Brazil has always been the favourite of all the tournaments. Any tournament or World Cup they’ve played in, they’ve always been the favourites.

“I want a European team to win, but to be honest with you, the South American [countries] are looking really, really scary.”

The four-time African Footballer of the Year, who won 97 caps for Ivory Coast, concluded:

“Argentina recently, they’ve been winning, they won the Copa America. They are in good form, good coach, [Lionel] Messi’s up there. He’ll want to make a statement, Brazil as well, it’s going to be tough.”

England enter 2022 FIFA World Cup in poor form

Many believe England, who made it to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, could stage a deep run this year as well. However, they will enter the tournament on the back of a sustained run of poor form.

The Three Lions are winless in six matches, all of which came in the UEFA Nations League, coming into the marquee event in Qatar. Gareth Southgate's troops have scored just five goals while conceding 10 in that stretch. Their last win came in a friendly against Ivory Coast all the way back in March this year.

England, who boast plenty of quality within their squad, will hope to bounce back from those setbacks in style at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They will kick off their campaign against Iran on November 21.

