“It’s not gonna stop” – Mikel Arteta hints at more Arsenal signings despite ‘incredible’ business 

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Arsenal could still sign more players this summer, despite their 'incredible' business so far.

The Gunners have made five additions to their squad throughout the window, most notably Manchester City duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

American shot-stopper Matt Turner has also arrived at the Emirates Stadium, along with FC Porto playmaker Fabio Vieira and Brazilian teenage winger Marquinhos.

Transfermarkt claims that the north London club have spent ober £118 million this summer, but Arteta refused to rule out more business in the near future.

Ahead of his side's opening season opener, the Spanish boss said in a press-conference (as quoted by Football.London):

"We are really active as you can see with ins and outs. Everything is still open it’s a long window. It’s incredible how much business the club has already done. It’s not gonna stop."

Arteta is heading into his third full season in charge at the Emirates Stadium, following an incredibly disappointing end to the most recent campaign. The Gunners threw away a golden opportunity to finish in the Premier League's top four and were forced to settle for Europa League football instead.

Mikel Arteta explains why Martin Odegaard has been appointed Arsenal captain

The 23-year-old Odegaard became the sixth permanent Arsenal captain since 2018 after impressing during his 18 months at the Emirates Stadium.

After initially joining the Gunners on-loan in January 2021, Odegaard joined the club on a permanent basis from Real Madrid last summer. The midfield maestro scored seven times and provided five assists in his 40 appearances last term.

The club confirmed this week that the Norwegian international will now wear the armband in place of the already departed Alexandre Lacazette. When asked about his decision to appoint the relatively young midfielder as captain, Arteta explained:

"This season we had the opportunity to do it in the way that I believe could work. We chose a player in Martin who has been with us for 18 months and represents the values of the club in the perfect way.

"He’s respected by all the dressing room and admired by the staff. I’m happy to have someone like him, he’s enjoying the responsibility and he’s going to need some support."

Led by their new captain, the Gunners are set to square off against Crystal Palace on Friday (August 5), thus kicking off the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

