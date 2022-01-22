“It’s heating up” – Christopher Nkunku sends message to Liverpool star after Carabao Cup semi-final win 

Liverpool progressed to the final of the League Cup with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, setting up a showdown with Chelsea at Wembley.

Diogo Jota scored both goals on the night to give the Reds a 2-0 aggregate victory following their goalless draw in the first leg last week.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate took to his verified Instagram handle to commemorate the win, posting: Final! Let’s goooo 😍 #YNWA

One of the comments under the post came from Konate's former teammate at RB Leipzig Christopher Nkunku in German which translated to: “soon the first goal, it’s heating up”.

Ibrahima Konate joined the Premier League from the Bundesliga side last summer and has played a bit-part role in the Reds defense.

He started the game against Arsenal on the bench but was brought on at halftime as a replacement for Joel Matip, who was struggling towards the end of the first half.

Konate came and helped the Reds keep a clean sheet while also smashing a header against the post. It was probably this incident that Nkunku was referencing, considering that the 22-year-old is yet to open his goal account for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool, for their part, have also reportedly expressed interest in Nkunku in the past, although no concrete offer has yet been made.

Jurgen Klopp in a good position to win his first domestic cup with Liverpool

Klopp has not won a domestic cup in England

Jurgen Klopp has attained immortality in Anfield folklore, having successfully helped in returning the club to the summit of the game.

His greatest achievement at Liverpool came when he ended their three-decade wait for league glory to win the Premier League in 2020.

Their meek title defense saw Manchester City stroll to the title a year later and the Cityzens are well on course to successfully retain their crown.

Liverpool FC @LFC We have released ticket details for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea 🎟️ We have released ticket details for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea 🎟️

Having made it to the League Cup final, only Chelsea stand in the way of the Anfield outfit winning a record-extending ninth League Cup and first since 2012.

It also represents an opportunity for Klopp to win a maiden domestic cup trophy with the club and, having lost the final in 2015 to Manchester City, he will want to go one better.

The final is slated for 27 February and even if Egypt and Senegal make it to the latter stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Klopp will likely be able to call upon the services of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the big occasion.

