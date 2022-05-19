"It’s heavily linked to them" - Thomas Tuchel outlines plans for 2 Chelsea stars ahead of important summer 

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he wants Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja to take part in the Blues’ pre-season this season. The German added that the fate of the two loanees will depend on how well they perform and “integrate” with the team.

Conor Gallagher has spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Crystal Palace. Under Patrick Vieira, Gallagher has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout performers, recording eight goals and three assists in the English top-flight.

Armando Broja, on the other hand, is currently on loan at Southampton. He has not scored as many goals (six) as Gallagher, but his classic center-forward traits have impressed many.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK So glad that Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that both Conor Gallagher & Armando Broja will return to the first team next season. So glad that Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that both Conor Gallagher & Armando Broja will return to the first team next season. https://t.co/VBsN5gLzxt

With both Chelsea loanees performing admirably in the 2021-22 campaign, questions have been raised about their fate next season. When asked whether or not Gallagher and Broja would be seen in Chelsea’s famous blue kit next term, Tuchel said (via 90min):

“They will come back, for sure, because they are our players. When we [send] them on loan, we do this for them but also for us, to have better players, more experienced players back.”

Tuchel added that he would decide what to do with them only after the pre-season.

The German manager added:

“They are our players and I want to have them in pre-season and in pre-season we will decide what’s going on. It’s heavily linked to them…how they integrate and what they do and what our ideas are for them and what they want to reach.”

Chelsea could do with Broja and Gallagher’s qualities next season

The Blues have no shortage of capable players at their disposal, but not every player has managed to live up to their billing this season.

Timo Werner, for one, has once again endured a patchy campaign, scoring only four times in the Premier League. Broja has not only has scored 50% more goals but has also brought off-the-ball contributions to the table. If the Londoners decide to get rid of Werner, Broja could prove to be a natural upgrade over him.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK So looking forward to having Conor Gallagher in the first team next season. So looking forward to having Conor Gallagher in the first team next season. https://t.co/1P0uG4zCEu

Gallagher, on the other hand, can play in multiple midfield roles. Paired with Mason Mount, Gallagher could give the Chelsea attack a new dimension and help them break down low-blocking teams.

However, if the west London outfit cannot guarantee minutes to the duo, it would be wise for all parties to look for other options. The pair are still developing and need regular minutes to fulfill their potential.

