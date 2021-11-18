“It’s not impossible” – Chris Sutton names midfielder who can replace Mason Mount in England squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount withdrew from England's squad for the World Cup Qualifiers during the recent international break. The 22-year-old was sidelined after undergoing dental surgery which has kept him out of action over the last couple of weeks.

Mason Mount's absence provided a great opportunity for Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher to show what he's capable of doing. The midfielder grabbed the chance with both hands, putting in an impressive display for the Three Lions in their clash with San Marino on Monday.

Gallagher's performances caught the eye of BBC pundit Chris Sutton, who has tipped him to replace Mount in England's squad for next year's World Cup.

"What about Conor Gallagher as well? What a start to the season he’s had," Sutton said while discussing England's potential options for the tournament.

"I actually forgot Mason Mount earlier and put Gallagher in because maybe (he’s) a little bit different. But, it’s not impossible. It’s not impossible for him to force his way in if he carries on his form," he added.

It is worth noting that England have sealed their qualification into the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar next year. The Three Lions impressed during the international break, recording huge victories in each of their two fixtures.

Ashley Cole on Conor Gallagher: "He comes here humble and willing to learn, he leads this group very well and you could speak about his qualities all over the pitch. He is willing to run for players without the ball, makes unselfish runs and has the quality and maturity with it."

Gareth Southgate's men defeated Albania 5-0 last week on Friday to keep themselves moving in the right direction. They followed that up with a massive 10-0 triumph over San Marino on Monday, which all but secured their participation in the competition.

Connor Gallagher in action for England

How do Mason Mount and Connor Gallagher compare this season?

Mason Mount and Connor Gallagher have both been shining lights with their respective clubs. Mount continues to impress with Chelsea, having bagged three goals and two assists for the Blues in 13 appearances across all competitions this season.

Gallagher has also been a reliable figure in Crystal Palace's squad, putting up sensational performances and winning lots of admirers. The 21-year-old, left Stamford Bridge to join the Eagles on loan this summer. Gallagher has since ammased 11 appearances across the Premier League and the EFL Cup so far. He has a record of four goals and two assists to his name.

