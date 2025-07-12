"It's impossible. You're dead" - When John Obi Mikel revealed how Chelsea trained differently to face Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel once explained how the Blues trained differently while facing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Neither of the icons has represented the West London side in their careers.

Ad

Lionel Messi has faced Chelsea 10 times in his career, all of which were in the UEFA Champions League. He won and lost twice each, while drawing six times. Out of these, seven featured John Obi Mikel. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has faced the Blues 17 times across competitions, winning five games, while losing and drawing six times each. Mikel featured in six of these games.

Having faced both Messi and Ronaldo multiple times in his career, John Obi Mikel shared how Chelsea trained their strategies while facing either of them. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE in 2023, he said (via The Sun):

Ad

Trending

"When we played against [Manchester] United when Cristiano was there, we knew Ash (Ashley Cole) would deal with him. He is capable of dealing with him. But every time it was against Barcelona, oh my god, training the whole week was about Messi. We have to have two-three players with him, you can't defend one-v-one against him. It's impossible. You're dead."

Ad

Mikel also weighed in on how his personal experience impacts his take on the age-old Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. He added:

"I know the comparison is there, but because I've played against both, and Messi was close to me when we played against them. But for me, and I'm not going to say miles because of what Cristiano has done as well, but for me I really don't see the comparison. I just think Messi is from a different planet. I just think he is that good. The game plan was just to kick him because we can't get the ball off him or get close enough."

Ad

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football over the last two decades, winning a record 13 Ballons d'Or together. While Messi holds a record eight, Ronaldo boasts five of them. It is difficult for any duo to match their dominance in the near future.

When Chelsea legend Frank Lampard shared his take on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Lampard and Messi (L to R) - Source: Getty

In a 2024 interview with TNT Sports Mexico, Frank Lampard shared his take on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The Chelsea legend has changed his mind in favor of both over the years, but preferred to pick the Argentine superstar in his latest take. Lampard said (via SPORTBible):

Ad

“I don’t like this conversation. I played against both, more with Cristiano when he was at Manchester United and with Messi I played against a lot in some big games between Chelsea and Barcelona. Messi for me individually for talent is the greatest ever probably, in my opinion."

Lampard did not discredit Ronaldo in his take, and added:

Ad

"But with Cristiano, what he did in terms of what he made himself and the numbers, output, goals, and dedication—even now to this day—means that they’re just there together. I have to respect them both in the same way. I don’t think it’s fair to try and put one above the other. I think they’ve been the most amazing players, and I’m honored that I could play against them."

Ronaldo has touched the 40-year mark, while Messi is two years away from it. Despite their ages, the two legends continue to remain among the best players in the world today. The legendary Portuguese recently led his country to their second UEFA Nations League title, while Messi led Inter Miami to their first titles in history since joining. These include the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters Shield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More