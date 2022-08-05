“It’s an interesting one because it depends” – Ex-Manchester United defender predicts how many goals Gabriel Jesus will score for Arsenal this season

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has predicted Gabriel Jesus to score plenty of goals for Arsenal this season.

The Brazilian striker joined the Gunners on a £45 million transfer from Manchester City this summer and impressed during pre-season campaign. He netted seven goals from five games, including a hat-trick in their last friendly against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup on Saturday.

UEFA Europa League @EuropaLeague Gabriel Jesus scored 7 goals in 5 pre-season games for Arsenal



With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette gone, Jesus could be the next big goalscoring star for Arsenal. Silvestre, a former Gunner himself, called him an "excellent signing" in a recent interview. Speaking to bettingexpert, Silvestre said:

"It’s an interesting one because it depends. A lot of the time he is outside of the box, drifting left and right. A lot of time on the right, but he ends up scoring a lot of goals in the box. I think that’s what Arsenal needed with the Aubameyang situation, and Lacazette leaving as well. It’s an excellent signing."

The Frenchman also feels Jesus could have a big impact if he stays fit as the striker gives his best every time. He added:

"His energy and the dynamic with (Gabriel) Martinelli with them speaking the same language. He’s going to have a big impact if he stays fit because he’s also someone who doesn’t shy away from challenges. Sometimes, you feel like he’s on the edge and certainly gives 100% all the time. I think he should score in the 20s. 20 goals should be his mark this season, minimum."

During six years at Manchester City, Jesus struck 95 goals and made 46 assists from 233 games and won ten titles, including four in the league.

Arsenal begin Premier League with great expectations

Arsenal are in action tonight (Friday, August 5) against Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener. Having made some excellent signings and also impressed in the pre-season, there are great expectations from the Gunners this time around.

Arsenal @Arsenal The wait is over. The wait is over. https://t.co/oHrBDmNk5I

A top-four finish is their main objective once again, as the north London side aim to make a UEFA Champions League return next year. Mikel Arteta has all the tools he needs, and there can be no excuses for failing to meet their targets, as a sack would be imminent otherwise.

