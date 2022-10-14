"It's because you're jealous or you're a fan of Messi" - Cristiano Ronaldo haters slammed by Manchester United legend Patrice Evra

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has labeled Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo's critics as "jealous" and blind supporters of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, 37, has been a footballing institution in himself for two decades. Since making his professional debut in 2002, he has lifted a whopping 32 trophies for club and country. He has netted 700 goals and contributed 222 assists in 943 appearances for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Sporting CP.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the veteran striker is a record UEFA Champions League winner with five crowns and is also the competition's all-time top scorer with 140 goals. He has also won top-scorer awards in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Speaking to Betfair, Evra heaped praise on Ronaldo and labeled his former Manchester United team-mate as "an alien":

"We have this debate, and some really unfair people, I call them jealous people, criticize him. But he went to Madrid and conquered Spain, he went to Juventus and conquered Italy. He came back to the Premier League at the age of 36."

He added:

"When you disrespect Cristiano, it's because you're jealous or you're a fan of Messi. I understand that and it's not a problem. But he's unreal. He's an alien. If we take a spaceship and go to the moon, we'll maybe see Cristiano there. When we go to sleep, he goes to the moon because he's an alien."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has dropped down the pecking order under new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag after failing to engineer a move away from Old Trafford earlier this summer. He has netted just two goals and laid out one assist in 11 matches across all competitions this season.

Messi has contributed eight goals and as many assists in 13 appearances in all competitions for PSG this campaign. The Argentine has lifted 41 trophies in his career. He has registered 691 goals and 326 assists in 825 games for Barcelona and PSG.

Andy Gray explains what 'separates' Cristiano Ronaldo from Lionel Messi

Speaking on beIN Sports (via Give Me Sport), former Everton striker Andy Gray argued that Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi due to his varied portfolio at club level:

"I think that separates him from Messi, in my opinion, that he's done it [at Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus]. Three different countries, three different types of football, three different challenges – and he’s risen to every one of them, on a personal level."

The Portuguese forward is next expected to feature in Manchester United's Premier League match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday (16 October).

