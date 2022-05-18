"It’s like finding out your wife is going to leave you" - Arsenal legend Perry Grooves reveals honest opinion about missing out on Champions League spot to Tottenham

Arsenal's hopes of finishing in the top-four of the Premier League table this season are hanging in the balance following a recent run of unfavorable results. The Gunners look set to lose the fourth UCL spot to local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, much to the disappointment of their legend Perry Groves.

Arsenal were well-poised to seal qualification for next season's Champions League campaign just two weeks ago. The Gunners enjoyed a four-point lead over Tottenham with only three games to go. However, they've failed to hold on to their advantage and have been made to pay the price.

The turning point came when the two London-based clubs clashed at White Hart Lane last week on Thursday. Mikel Arteta's men were thoroughly beaten (3-0), allowing Antonio Conte's side to reduce their points deficit to just one.

Things got worse on Monday after the Gunners lost 2-0 to Newcastle United, conceding the fourth spot to Spurs, who now have a two-point lead over them after beating Burnley 1-0 on Sunday.

With only one game to go, Antonio Conte's men realistically need a draw in their final EPL game this weekend to qualify for the UCL ahead of next season, due to their superior goal difference.

Reacting to the setback, Arsenal legend Perry Groves has admitted that it hurts to see Arsenal losing the Champions League spot, moreso because they're losing it to a bitter rival club.

“It hurts. It’s like finding out your wife is going to leave you,” the Englishman told the Sports Bar, as quoted by talkSPORT.

Arsenal in the league this season:Lose first 3, in last placeUnbeaten in next 8Lose 3 of 4Win 9 of 11Start April in 4th, six points ahead of Spurs, lose 3 straightWin 4 straightLose 2 straight, need a final-day miracle to finish in 4th Arsenal in the league this season: ▪️ Lose first 3, in last place ▪️ Unbeaten in next 8▪️ Lose 3 of 4 ▪️ Win 9 of 11 ▪️ Start April in 4th, six points ahead of Spurs, lose 3 straight▪️ Win 4 straight ▪️ Lose 2 straight, need a final-day miracle to finish in 4th ✨💩 https://t.co/2fbyVas9tY

“It’s not like she’s running away with your best friend, it’s like she’s running away with the person who used to bully you at school. That’s how bad it is. That’s how dark I feel,” the former Gunners attacker added.

The Gunners have thrown away their advantage in the top-four race with Spurs

What's next for Arsenal and Tottenham?

Mikel Arteta's men still have a chance to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, although it's a very narrow one. They'll need to beat Everton in their final league game at the Emirates Stadium this weekend and hope that Tottenham lose to Norwich to finish in the top four.

The Premier League will be watching with keen interest as the two London-based clubs conclude their battle this weekend. It remains to be seen who will end up earning the right to participate in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy