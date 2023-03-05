“It’s like watching me” – Agbonlahor singles out Chelsea star for criticism after what he did against Leeds

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has been called out by former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor for missing a seemingly easy chance during Saturday's 1-0 win against Leeds United.

The Blues have struggled to score in recent months, and despite securing three points with Wesley Fofana's headed goal, they still missed other major chances during the match.

Havertz's miss was particularly glaring, as he failed to beat Leeds' goalkeeper Illan Meslier in a one-on-one situation created by Raheem Sterling's well-placed pass.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"All together going into Tuesday " Kai Havertz on Instagram:"All together going into Tuesday Kai Havertz on Instagram:"All together going into Tuesday 💙" https://t.co/ZXYBik6tmo

Agbonlahor was clearly unimpressed with Havertz's performance. Speaking to TalkSPORT (via ChelseaChronicle), the former Aston Villa man explained:

“Chelsea were there for the taking. They weren’t great. They were better than they were recently but still… I think Havertz, that one-on-one he had in the first half… it’s like watching me go through 1v1, wasn’t it? It wasn’t convincing but they [Chelsea] would see it as ‘we won 1-0’ and it takes the pressure off [Graham Potter[ a little bit.”

With Joao Felix also hitting the crossbar in the match, the Blues could have made their win much more comfortable. However, unless they start converting these big chances, their recent struggles in front of goal could continue, and their victory against Leeds may only be a temporary reprieve.

Premier League @premierleague



Wesley Fofana’s goal gives Chelsea an important win at home



#CHELEE FULL-TIME Chelsea 1-0 LeedsWesley Fofana’s goal gives Chelsea an important win at home FULL-TIME Chelsea 1-0 LeedsWesley Fofana’s goal gives Chelsea an important win at home#CHELEE https://t.co/5tHjaNcmjF

The Blues notably have a massive game against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday - their only chance at silverware this season.

Chelsea secure hard-fought win over Leeds United

In a hard-fought encounter at Stamford Bridge, defender Wesley Fofana's towering header proved to be the difference as Chelsea secured a crucial 1-0 victory over a resilient Leeds United side on Saturday.

The Blues started the match brightly, dominating possession and creating several early chances. Joao Felix, on loan from Atletico Madrid, came closest to breaking the deadlock with a fierce strike that crashed against the crossbar.

However, it was not until the 53rd minute that Fofana rose the highest to nod in a corner from the impressive Ben Chilwell, much to the relief of the home crowd. It was only the second goal the Blues had scored at home in 2023 and provided a much-needed boost for under-fire coach Graham Potter.

Leeds, who have struggled away from home this season, pushed hard for an equalizer in the second half, but the hosts defended resolutely to hold on for the win. The visitors had a couple of chances to level the scores, with Weston McKennie and captain Luke Ayling both firing wide of the target.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes