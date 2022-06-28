"It's not luck, it's hardwork and intelligence" - Manchester City CEO clarifies his statement to Florentino Perez about Real Madrid's UCL win 

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has explained his recent remarks on 2021-22 Champions League winners Real Madrid. Soriano said that his comments were taken out of context.

He further noted that none of what he said was derogatory and neither was it intended to downgrade Madrid's Champions League triumph earlier in the summer. He added that Los Blancos players worked hard to achieve their victory.

Madrid won their 14th Champions League in the recently concluded season and it was perhaps their most dramatic of the lot. They regrouped match after match to script three comeback victories in the knockout stages against European giants like Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Soriano's Manchester City. Los Blancos also beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Man City CEO Ferran Soriano has clarified his statements to Florentino about Real Madrid’s ‘lucky’ UCL win, he said: “What has been said is out of context. It’s not luck, it’s hard work and intelligence.” Man City CEO Ferran Soriano has clarified his statements to Florentino about Real Madrid’s ‘lucky’ UCL win, he said: “What has been said is out of context. It’s not luck, it’s hard work and intelligence.” @elchiringuitotv 🚨 Man City CEO Ferran Soriano has clarified his statements to Florentino about Real Madrid’s ‘lucky’ UCL win, he said: “What has been said is out of context. It’s not luck, it’s hard work and intelligence.” @elchiringuitotv

Soriano's previous statements on the triumph were clarified by the man himself. His said (as quoted by MadridXtra):

"What has been said is out of context. It's not luck, it's hardwork and intelligence."

What did Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano say about Real Madrid?

The City CEO had formerly made a remark suggesting that Madrid were lucky in their UCL triumph last season. He further noted that Los Blancos did not deserve to win against PSG, Chelsea, Liverpool or City.

He was recorded on Dr. Football podcast saying (via Sportsbible).:

"People are now talling about Real Madrid's success in the Champions League and I think it's fair to say that there was a bit of luck involved. You could say they deserved to lose against PSG, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool."

El Chiringuito TV @elchiringuitotv "Tal vez podría decir que el REAL MADRID mereció PERDER contra PSG, Chelsea, City y Liverpool".



🤔¿Se equivoca Ferran Soriano, CEO del City?

RT - SÍ

MG - NO "Tal vez podría decir que el REAL MADRID mereció PERDER contra PSG, Chelsea, City y Liverpool".🤔¿Se equivoca Ferran Soriano, CEO del City?RT - SÍMG - NO 😳"Tal vez podría decir que el REAL MADRID mereció PERDER contra PSG, Chelsea, City y Liverpool".🤔¿Se equivoca Ferran Soriano, CEO del City?🔁RT - SÍ❤️MG - NO https://t.co/tZ0H92T8DK

Soriano, spoke about his own team, adding that City are not obsessed with winning the Champions League. He compared their current situation to what Real Madrid had faced in the 1980s when they were struggling to win the European trophy.

"People don't remember that Madrid had a fantastic team back in the 80s and they couldn't win the Champions League. The Champions League is not at the core of our goals because luck plays a part, there are a few games where you can be knocked out if it doesn't go your way, like in our Semifinals. Whoever wins the league is the best club, and that's our bread and butter and what we do for a living."

City came closest to winning the Champions League in 2021, when they were beaten in the final by Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

