“It’s necessary to leave him so he can be calm” - When Lionel Messi gave his take on Ousmane Dembele in 2018

Lionel Messi's words about former teammate Ousmane Dembele in 2018 have resurfaced on the internet after Barcelona went down to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Speaking to Marca in December 2018, Messi called Dembele "a phenomenon" and that he could be "one of the best" footballers in the world. The Argentine legend said how good Dembele becomes depends on the player himself.

"On the pitch (Dembele) is a phenomenon and it depends on him (how good he becomes). He has all the opportunity in the world to do what he wants. He can be one of the best." Messi said.

Messi's words came a year after Dembele signed for Barcelona in 2017. He said that it is necessary to "leave him so he can be calm" and the club would help him "focus on football."

"On the other hand, he's a young guy who is adapting to the city and the club. The less you speak about it, the better. It's necessary to leave him so he can be calm. He has already realised his mistakes and has rectified them. We are going to help him focus on football." said Messi.

Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele played together in Blaugrana colors from 2017 to 2021, when Messi left the club to join Paris Saint Germain. Dembele, on the other hand, left the Catalan club to join PSG in the 2022-23 season.

Ousmane Dembele starred in PSG's quarterfinal clash against Barcelona in the UCL

Ousmane Dembele remained key to PSG's comeback in the second leg of the quarterfinal clash against Barcelona on Tuesday.

The French attacker scored an important goal in the first leg, although PSG lost 1-3 to Barcelona at the Parc Des Princes stadium. He scored a second goal against his former club in the second leg, helping PSG secure a convincing comeback at the Montjuic stadium.

Dembele's performance came after Barcelona fans booed and name-called him ahead of the showdown between PSG and Barcelona.

He has previously been criticized for his crucial miss for Barcelona against Liverpool in the Champions League semifinal in the 2018-19 season, which led the Catalan club to squander their 3-0 lead to a 3-4 defeat on aggregate.

