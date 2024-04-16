"He hates that club with passion", "So petty" - Fans react as Ousmane Dembele's reaction to PSG's 4th goal against Barcelona comes to light

Fans on social media reacted to Ousmane Dembele's joyous demeanour after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s fourth goal against his former team Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Catalan giants invited PSG to the Olimpic Lluis Companys for the second leg of their quarter-final tie. They had secured a 3-2 win at the Parc des Princes, beating the Parisians against all odds. However, they suffered a 4-1 defeat on Tuesday, April 16, and were knocked out of the Champions League.

The game started with Raphinha scoring for Barcelona with just 12 minutes on the clock. However, a red card for Ronald Araujo in the 29th minute turned the game on its head, as Barca struggled to keep their lead with just ten men.

Ousmane Dembele scored against his former club in the 40th minute to reduce Barca's advantage in the tie to one goal. Vitinha added another for the Parisians from range in the 54th minute. Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty seven minutes later, giving PSG their third goal.

Mbappe added the fourth in 89th minute, finishing off a fast counter-attack. The camera panned to Ousmane Dembele on the bench after the fourth goal went in and his wide smile has been doing the rounds on social media.

Dembele also scored PSG's first goal in the first leg against his former team Barcelona. One fan said about Ousmane Dembele:

"He hates that club with passion."

Another fan noted:

"oh he’s so petty."

A third fan mocked:

"Never seen this guy smile so much."

A fourth said:

"He doesn’t rate Barcelona."

Yet another fan stated:

"He might be the greatest snake of all time icl."

Another added:

"Dembele owns Barca."

Xavi Hernandez slams officiating after Barcelona crash out of Champions League quarter-finals as PSG win on aggregate

Ronald Araujo's sending off might have changed the game dramatically for the Blaugrana, but he wasn't the only one who saw red. Xavi Hernandez and goalkeeping coach Jose Ramon de la Fuente were both sent off by referee, as PSG secured the win.

The manager had kicked the pitch-side water bottles in anger towards a decision the referee had made on the pitch. Speaking to the press afterward, he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I told the referee that he was very bad, that he was a disaster, does not understand football. It killed the tie. It changes everything. I don’t like to talk about the referees but we have to say it, we can’t stay silent."

Barcelona will have to set aside the PSG loss and turn towards La Liga, where they face Real Madrid on Sunday, April 21.

