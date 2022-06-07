"It’s a no-brainer" - Glen Johnson urges Chelsea to complete 'clever' move for 25-year-old

Glen Johnson believes his former club Chelsea should sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has endured a difficult, injury-riddled time at the Camp Nou since his mega-money move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

(via Sport) Ousmane Dembele is closing in on a move to Chelsea.

Dembele's contract is set to expire this summer and he appears to be no closer to extending his current deal. Former England right-back Johnson believes Chelsea should move in quickly to secure the pacy winger's signature. He told Betting Odds:

“I believe it’s a no-brainer. You’ve got to do some clever business. You can’t just go out and spend top dollar for all the best players. If you can get players on the cheap or on a free then it makes absolute sense.

"You have to think, what would Dembélé cost if he had four years left on his contract? So yes, I think if that sort of deal becomes available then you have to jump at it.”

The World Cup winner was originally frozen out of the side by the Blaugrana until manager Xavi Hernandez brought him back into the fold. Dembele scored twice and provided 13 assists in 32 club appearances across last campaign.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Ousmane Dembélé’s agent has been meeting with Chelsea

Tuchel has spoke to Dembélé ‘several times’

Chelsea are leading the race



We’re getting closer… Ousmane Dembélé’s agent has been meeting with ChelseaTuchel has spoke to Dembélé ‘several times’Chelsea are leading the raceWe’re getting closer… ✅ Ousmane Dembélé’s agent has been meeting with Chelsea✅ Tuchel has spoke to Dembélé ‘several times’✅ Chelsea are leading the raceWe’re getting closer… ⏳ https://t.co/tklE14q1U2

Glen Johnson believes Mason Mount will stay at Chelsea despite Manchester United links

During a turbulent season for the Blues, Mason Mount stood out as their most reliable performer, with the midfielder ending the season as his team's top scorer in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old netted 13 goals and registered 16 assists across 53 games, but his current contract has just two years left on it.

The Metro have reported that the Red Devils are monitoring the England star's contract talks at Stamford Bridge, with Mount waiting "months" for negotiations to begin at his boyhood club.

However, Johnson is unconcerned by the rumours, claiming:

“I fully believe he’ll stay. It’s going to be a very simple deal to do. I believe he’d rather stay at Chelsea for less money than go to Manchester United for more money.

"We know he’s got blue blood and he loves the club and he’s won their Player of the Season again this year. I don’t think he’s going to be looking to go anywhere to be honest, and certainly not Manchester United.”





Mason Mount is now worth over €100m, according to the CIES Football Observatory…

He's in the top 15 most valuable players in the world.

