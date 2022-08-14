"It's obviously embedded in your brain to dislike Chelsea" - Tottenham star explains why London derby is 'extra special' for him

Tottenham wing-back Ryan Sessegnon has revealed his mindset ahead of the London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The 22-year-old has also given an insight into the close relationship he shares with Blues wing-back Reece James, who he is likely to come up against in the match.

Sessegnon rose through the youth ranks at Fulham before becoming a prominent member of the first team.

His impressive performances caught the attention of Tottenham, who signed him for £20 million in 2019. He endured a difficult debut campaign with Spurs due to injuries and a lack of support from the club's manager.

After spending the 2020-21 campaign on loan at German club Hoffenheim, Sessegnon returned to Tottenham last season, where Antonio Conte gave him a new lease of life.

The Italian prefers to deploy a back-three and two attacking wing-backs, which has suited Sessegnon perfectly as he seems at home in the left wing-back position. He scored Tottenham's opening goal in their 4-1 victory over Southampton.

Conte's side will face their first stiff test of the season when they face Chelsea on Sunday. Sessegnon has revealed that he was trained to 'dislike' their rivals during his time with Fulham.

"Coming through at Fulham, it's obviously embedded in your brain to dislike Chelsea, so this game is extra special for me," said Sessegnon as per The Daily Star.

He is also excited to come up against the Blues' right wing-back Reece James, who he is 'good mates' with.

"We're good mates. We probably wont talk before but maybe after. We have close mutual friends. I know some of the Chelsea players, and we have other friends who aren't footballers. More often than not, the battles on my side on Sunday will be against him. I'm looking forward to the opportunity."

"I know his weaknesses but wont say too much now. He's a great player, what he's done for Chelsea and England so far has been very good. That inspires you. We've been playing against each other since I was nine, he was at Chelsea, I was at Fulham."

Ryan Sessegnon will be eager to continue his good start to the season due to stiff competition for a place in the starting XI he faces at Tottenham. The club acquired veteran wing-back Ivan Perisic, who joined Spurs on a free transfer after an incredible 2021-22 campaign with the Nerazurri. He scored eight goals in 35 Serie A games and helped them finish second in the league.

Tottenham will go into their clash against Chelsea as favorites

Chelsea ended the 2021-22 campaign in third place in the Premier League table, one place ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. However, it is Antonio Conte's side who will head into the London derby on Sunday as favorites due to their impressive transfer window and start to the campaign.

The north London club have undoubtedly been one of the winners in the summer transfer window. Conte's side lacked adequate cover and competition from a number of key players and have bolstered their ranks substantially by signing Richarlison, Clement Lenglet, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster.

They also produced a sensational performance in their victory over Southampton last weekend despite going a goal down early in the game.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have parted ways with a number of big-name players, including the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. They have bolstered their defense by signing Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, and their attack by acquiring Raheem Sterling. However, the Blues lack a top-quality goalscorer.

They seemed short of ideas in attack during their 1-0 victory over Everton last weekend, and could struggle against a well-drilled Tottenham side.

