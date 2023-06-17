“It’s open for you 24/7” – Ice cream man sheds light on conversation with Erling Haaland before Man City star jumped in to serve customers

Ice cream man Ejaz Azam revealed how Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland jumped into his ice cream truck in pajamas and began serving customers during the Cityzens' treble celebrations.

The Manchester City squad celebrated in Istanbul, Manchester, Ibiza, and then back again in Manchester after winning the UEFA Champions League on June 10.

During these celebrations, Erling Haaland boarded the ice cream truck in Dolce & Gabbana pajamas. Nearby Clarksfield resident and ice cream truck owner Ejaz Asam revealed how he encountered the 22-year-old.

He spoke to The Oldham Times (via The Sun):

“They booked me about a week ago for the celebration. I went there and gave them about 200 to 300 ice creams. Then Haaland came to me, and he goes ‘I want slush, but only the blue one’. Then he goes, ‘let me come in’ and I go ‘yeah, come in’."

He added:

“He came in and he served ice cream and slush to 10 to 15 people, and then he made his own ice cream with slush on top of it and he said my ice cream was ‘unbelievable’.”

Asam continued, explaining hilariously how he almost turned Erling Haaland away at first:

He came to me about 12.30, I didn’t see him at first so I said ‘no, no I’m closed, I’m not serving anymore’. There was somebody else with him and he went ‘Are you not serving Haaland, City player?’"

He added:

“I go ‘oh no no, no, no, come on, it’s open for you 24/7, you can come any time. He went ‘no, it’s OK if you’re closed, don’t worry’, but I said ‘no I’m open for you, don’t worry man’. I opened the serving window for him, and he asked me for slush, and then he goes ‘you know what, let me come in’ I said ‘you’re most welcome, come in’ and he started serving customers, and then he made his own slush with ice cream on top’."

The Cityzens tipped Arsenal to the Premier League title, beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

How has Erling Haaland fared this season for Manchester City?

Manchester City signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for €60 million after triggering his release clause last summer. Let's take a look at how the Norway international performed this season:

The 22-year-old scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 games in all competitions. He won the Premier League Golden Boot and European Golden Shoe.

He was also named the Premier League Player of the Season and the Young Player of the Season.

Haaland's prowess in front of goal was key in Manchester City winning the treble. He dominated in his debut season, winning the Champions League, Premier League, and the FA Cup.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes