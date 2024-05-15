“It’s Pele” - When Arsene Wenger made emphatic claim after watching Kylian Mbappe play for the first time

Back in 2019, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said that Kylian Mbappe's playing style resembled that of Brazillian legend Pele. According to Wenger, the Frenchman has the perfect blend of pace, intelligence, and composure to draw comparisons with the Brazilian juggernaut.

At just 19, Kylian Mbappe steered France to World Cup glory with some exceptional performances in the 2018 edition. The 25-year-old scored twice in the World Cup final against Croatia and became only the second teenager to score in the World Cup final after Pele.

Pele scored twice against Sweden in the 1958 World Cup final to defeat them 5-2 at the age of 18. Even today, Pele is the only player to have won the coveted tournament thrice.

In an interview with CNN, Arsene Wenger commented on Kylian Mbappe's 'exceptional' talent.

"When I saw him the first time in the first period, I said: ‘It’s Pele,’” Wenger commented. “He has a combination of pace, intelligence, relaxed attitude to deal with stress. You cannot give that to people."

The 74-year-old also said that his improvement depends on how much he works and hones his talent as Mbappe has all the ingredients needed to be at the top.

"It looks like all the ingredients are there. Now for him, it’s how much does he continue to improve and how much can he keep a rigorous attitude to think: ‘Okay, where do I go from there,'" Wenger added.

The former Arsenal manager concluded by saying that France was lucky to house one of this generation's most sought-after footballing talents.

“When a guy is a world champion at 20 years of age, has won championships – two or three already – what can you say? And the numbers don’t lie. He’s an exceptional football player and France is gifted to have him," Arsene Wenger concluded.

In fact, Pele himself praised the PSG forward in 2021. The Brazillian icon compared Mbappe with himself and lauded his dribbling, speed, and quick thinking. In an interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport, he said:

"Mbappé can become my heir, and I’m not saying that as a joke. I see myself in his to play fast. He is a striker who thinks quickly. When the ball arrives, he already knows what to do, he already has in mind where to go and how to direct the game to find the best solution."

Kylian Mbappe wins France's Player Of the Year in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe was named France's Player of the Year in an award ceremony in Paris on Monday (May 13). The 25-year-old also received the award for the best player in Ligue 1 for the fifth consecutive time.

Mbappe has scored 44 goals and created 10 more in 47 games for the French outfit this season. However, his contract will expire this June, and Kylian Mbappe has reportedly informed the club that he will not renew it.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spanish giants Real Madrid will be his new destination.

In all competitions for PSG, the French #10 has scored 256 goals and assisted 108 times. Additionally, Kylian Mbappe has won seven Ligue 1 trophies, three French Cups, two French League Cups, and three French Super Cups during his time at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe's last match of the season for Paris Saint Germain will be the French Cup final against Lyon on May 26.