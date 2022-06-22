“It’s been quite the ride. “Brother you are the best” - Liverpool legends Mane and Salah exchange heartfelt messages

Mohammed Salah has posted a heartfelt message on social media for Sadio Mane after his move to Bayern Munich was made official.

Bayern Munich signed the 30-year old on a €45 million three-year contract. The Senegalese scored 23 goals and made three assists for Liverpool last season. Mane was linked with a move away from Anfield even before the season had ended.

Mane claimed that he had received interest from multiple other clubs but had no doubts about joining the Bavarians once Bayern presented their plan to him.

Mane leaves Merseyside after winning six trophies, including one Champions League and a Premier League. The Reds were not able to win the historic quadruple last season but had a successful time overall, winning two domestic cups. Mane scored 120 goals and made 38 assists for the Reds in 265 appearances and will no doubt be sorely missed by the Reds.

His Liverpool teammate Mohammed Salah posted an elaborate message on Instagram, wishing him all the best for the future and claiming that he will be missed by the entire squad.

Salah said:

It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us."

Mane replied to the post in an equally gracious fashion:

Keep doing your things!! Brother you are the best."

Sadio Mane leaves Liverpool after a hugely successful 6-year spell

When Sadio Mane first arrived at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp had only started putting together the current team after a prolonged lull. Mane arrived with an already big reputation and went on to become a bonafide legend for Liverpool.

Now, with Klopp having signed an extension until 2025, Liverpool can be expected to compete for the biggest trophies in the coming seasons as well. While new signing Darwin Nunez is hardly a direct replacement for Mane, the Uruguayan is set to bring a directness that has been missing from the Reds’ attack at times.

Still, Klopp will know well that he has lost an obviously world-class star who still has a lot left in his tank. Bayern are themselves on the verge of losing their primary scorer in the form of Robert Lewandowski.

Whether Sadio Mane is able to reach the same kind of heights at Bayern as he did at Liverpool needs to be seen.

