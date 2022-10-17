“It’s a real concern for one of their most creative players” – Danny Murphy urges Erik ten Hag to take Manchester United star ‘out of the firing line’ by dropping him from the team

Danny Murphy believes Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag should drop Bruno Fernandes to help him rediscover his best form.

The Portuguese international moved to Old Trafford in January 2020 and enjoyed a stellar first 18 months at the club. But his form last season took a dramatic dip and the 28-year-old has scored just once and provided two assists in his 13 appearances so far this season.

Manchester United fell further behind Chelsea in the race for the top four as they were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United at home. Fernandes was ineffective in the game as he was once again chosen to play behind the striker, with Christian Eriksen left on the bench.

But Murphy believes Eriksen should be picked ahead of Fernandes on current form, as the former Liverpool midfielder told The Mail:

"It's a real concern for one of their most creative players (Fernandes' lack of goal involvements). I think when Eriksen comes back he [Erik Ten Hag] may have to take him out of the firing line for a little while and put Eriksen in [to] give him a little kick up the bottom to see if they can improve his numbers because every player needs that now and again."

Erik ten Hag calls for Manchester United to 'kill' opponents following goalless draw

Manchester United missed a host of chances in their goalless draw with Newcastle as their woes in front of goal continued. Substitute Marcus Rashford missed the best opportunity in injury time with a wayward header.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the full-time whistle, Ten Hag called for his team to be more clinical, as he proclaimed:

"We broke them but we didn't kill them. Newcastle are one of the most physical teams in the league. They all had cramp and we didn't because we were good on the ball and let them run. We had the chances, 15 attempts. But our strikers will score a lot. I'm confident about that."

The Dutch boss added:

"We score in almost every game. Today we didn't but in the other games we score. It's clear it's about taking responsibility, I am convinced our strikers will take responsibility, but also other players, midfielders, and defenders can also score goals."

